Asia-Pacific Mobile Money Market Outlook 2019-2025 with Case Studies on Soneri Bank, Xero & Paypal, Federal Bank, NAB Bank & Visa, and SK Planet Syrup

This research provides an end-to-end analysis of the trends and ecosystem developments impacting the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The research includes regional market developments, technology trends, player strategies, and is a must-have purchase for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position among mobile money players.

The research charts prominent case studies to point out winning strategies and suggest various maneuvers critical in avoiding setbacks the region is known to have seen earlier.

Asia Mobile Money Profiles 2019 brings multiple important players operating in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets under one platform, and employs in-depth analysis of existing, new & tentative mobile money use cases operating across myriad no. of verticals.



This report is designed to help executives explore and understand the range of mobile money offerings, subjects, as well as value propositions lucrative chiefly in the context of Asia Pacific, i.e. one of the fastest emerging market regions present across the globe.



Questions Answered by the Research



1. What are the various strategies adopted by players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets in the Asia-Pacific?

2. How payments, banking, commerce, and retail market have evolved in the Asia-Pacific

3. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?

4. What approach should be adopted to register unprecedented growth in the future?

5. What is the opportunity size and growth rate across various segments in payments, banking, commerce, and retail?

Key Topics Covered



1. Asia Mobile Money Market Analysis

1.1 Performance Review: Banks & FinTechs

1.2 Blockchain polynomy beyond 2018

1.3 Automation in Mobile Money

1.4 Top 50 Start-ups



2. Mobile Money Case Sudies

2.1 Case Study: Soneri Bank, Pakistan

2.2 Case Study: Xero & paypal, New Zealand

2.3 Case Study: Federal Bank, kerala, India

2.4 Case Study: NAB Bank & Visa, Australia

2.5 Case Study: SK Planet Syrup



3. Mobile Money Vertical Business Use Cases

3.1 Tele & IT

3.2 Public Transport

3.3 Retail

3.4 Education

3.5 Energy & Utility

3.6 Media & Entertainment

3.7 Hospitality & Tourism

3.8 Events

3.9 SCM & Logistics



4. Asia Mobile Money Market Forecasts

4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Money Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Banking Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.3 Asia-Pacific M-Payment Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.4 Asia-Pacific M-Payment Revenue (In US$ Billion), 2019-2025

Companies Mentioned



BACB

FNB Connect

Federal Bank

Fedmobile

GeoPay

Lloyds Bank

M-Akiba

NAB Bank

mVisa

O2

Paypal

Peers Exchange

SID Instant

SK Planet

Soneri Bank

SureRemit

SureSwipe

Unilend

Visa

Wells Fargo

Xero

