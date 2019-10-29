Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions Signs an Agreement with Prime Bank Investment Limited

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions, together with Prime Bank Investment Limited, headlined a 2-Day workshop on Mergers and Acquisitions: A Possibility in Bangladesh

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions ("Beacon") participated in a two-day workshop on Mergers & Acquisitions held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka, on 8-9 September 2019, organized by Prime Bank Investment Limited ("PBIL").

The event, organized and sponsored by PBIL, was held in a workshop format over a two day period and attracted over 200 participants from the corporate finance and banking sectors of Bangladesh and the area. Beacon was represented by its Co-Founder and Partner, Mr. Alex Shteriev who conducted the workshop sessions together with Dr. Md. Tabarak Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of PBIL.

As part of the visit to Bangladesh, Beacon signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PBIL for collaboration and working together on mergers and acquisitions mandates, exchanging knowledge and information on opportunities, and jointly develop a platform to serve PBIL and Beacon's clients in the South Asian market.

The event was well received by the public and Dr. Md. Tabarak Hossain and Mr. Alex Shteriev were guests on a number of talk shows and media outlets discussing the importance of Mergers & Acquisitions as a strategic approach in a market that is reaching a maturity stage in some of its industries. While still in its infancy, the concept of M&A in Bangladesh is one with numerous opportunities both as a service offering from investment banks like PBIL, and as a growth strategy for the corporate sector.

With this strategic partnership in the area, Beacon is further expanding its global network in order to better serve its clients with interest in the fast-growing South Asian market. By combining the extensive network of PBIL and its distribution across the area with the corporate finance and M&A know-how of Beacon, the two parties are looking to become a leading M&SA advisory provider in the area serving both local and international clients.



