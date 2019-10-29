Tillable Wins Up-and-Comer Award at the 18th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

The Up-and-Comer Chicago Innovation Award recognizes Tillable’s promising growth potential

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tillable, the farmland rental management platform, has been named the Up-and-Comer award winner at the 18th annual Chicago Innovation Awards.

The Chicago Innovation Awards celebrate Chicago’s most innovative products and services. Among 450 nominations, Tillable received the Up-and-Comer award due to successful market traction with farmers and landowners across the country and the company’s impressive growth potential.

“We’re excited to be recognized alongside other Chicago companies that are inventing first-of-their-kind solutions in industries that have long-awaited disruption,” said Corbett Kull, founder and CEO of Tillable. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and innovation in building a much-needed solution for the $32 billion farmland rental market.”

Launched in 2017, Tillable helps landowners get a fair rental price for their farmland and helps farmers find available land to expand their operations. Today, more than 8,000 farmers have signed up on Tillable, providing a ready audience for landowners looking to easily take care of their farm lease. Since its inception, Tillable has raised $8.25 million in venture capital and doubled its headcount over the past year.

“The Chicago Innovation Award nominees generated over $13.9 billion in new revenues from their new products and services, along with the creation of 1001 patents,” said Luke Tanen, Executive Director of the Chicago Innovation Awards. “The 25 winners represent the best from this very impressive group.”

The Chicago Innovation Award is the third honor Tillable has received this year. The company was announced as a winner of the Chicago Inno 50 on Fire award in September and received the Timmy Award for Best Tech Startup in Chicago earlier in October.

Chicago Innovation winners receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City, and meetings with the Mayor of Chicago, Governor of Illinois, Cook County President, and leaders from the United Nations.

For more information on the Chicago Innovation Awards, visit chicagoinnovation.com.

About Tillable

Tillable is the first true online marketplace for the $32 billion U.S. farmland rental market, optimizing returns for landowners and helping farmers access land to expand operations. Its easy-to-use digital platform makes it easier and faster than ever before for landowners to take care of their farm lease, and for farmers to find available land to rent. For more information, call 833-845-5225 or visit www.tillable.com.

About Chicago Innovation Awards

Chicago Innovation was established in 2002 as the Chicago Innovation Awards, an annual ceremony to celebrate the most innovative products and services in the Chicago region. The organization has evolved into a year-round series of events and activities designed to educate, connect and celebrate innovators in the Chicago region. For more information, visit chicagoinnovation.com. To follow Chicago Innovation on social media, find it on Twitter (@Chi_Innovation) or Facebook (Chicago Innovation).

Media Contact: Rebecca Reyes; rebecca@propllr.com



