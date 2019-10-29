Konica Minolta Business Innovation Center Partners with AnyVision and MOBOTIX to Deploy Facial Recognition on IoT Cameras

New Facial Recognition Deployment Will Offer More Lightweight and Secure Alternative

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) Business Innovation Center (BIC), along with its partners MOBOTIX and AnyVision, are excited to jointly announce plans for a new Facial Recognition (FR) solution embedded directly on IoT smart cameras. Made possible through the integration of AnyVision’s FR software on the MOBOTIX 7 app platform for MOBOTIX cameras, the new solution will offer a competitive model for facial recognition by way of eliminating costly server overhead, improved data privacy and ease of deployment.

In the ongoing collaboration, AnyVision provided its leading FR software while MOBOTIX developed its new app platform.

“Facial recognition is a very strong solution to add to our new software ecosystem,” said Hartmut Sprave, CTO of MOBOTIX. “We’re excited to work with our strategic partners to expand the capabilities of our cameras to meet the needs of shifting markets.”

By running directly on MOBOTIX smart cameras, companies will no longer need to rely on large, expensive servers to power FR software. Instead, those seeking to harness the powerful technology for security or access control can leverage distributed processing to accomplish the task. Each camera natively processes its respective feed.

“We have reached a vitally important milestone in facial recognition deployment with this partnership,” said Boris Gokhman, VP of Strategic Partnerships at AnyVision. “We believe facial recognition technology has real-world benefits right now, and there are clear advantages to running our software as an IoT solution.”

Running FR directly on cameras also eschews the need to routinely share user faces with a central server, instead having the information protected and anonymously managed locally. This improves GDPR compliance and provides better confidence in user privacy. The upshot is a more lightweight and fundamentally secure FR solution.

"This is a significant achievement that will empower new market segments with an already immensely powerful tool. We're eager to continue our close partnerships to explore additional possibilities for customer-driven innovation," said JP Parmley, Vice President, Konica Minolta Business Innovation Center.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About the Konica Minolta Business Innovation Center

The Konica Minolta Business Innovation Center (BIC) embodies the belief that sustained customer centric innovation is the key to creating new and vital value for customers and for society. BIC aims to expand and transform Konica Minolta’s core expertise by harnessing new and powerful technologies for customer-centric solutions. The BIC builds new business solutions for workplace of the future, healthcare, robotics, and connected intelligent ecosystems (IoT). For more information, please visit bic.konicaminolta.us

About AnyVision

AnyVision, the world’s leading designer and developer of computer vision software, was founded in 2015 to make AI accessible to the real world. AnyVision develops software that has the ability to make all cameras smart. For more information, please visit anyvision.co.

About MOBOTIX

MOBOTIX is a leading manufacturer of premium-quality intelligent IP video systems and sets standards for innovative camera technologies and decentralised security solutions with the highest level of cybersecurity. MOBOTIX was founded in 1999 and is based in Langmeil, Germany. MOBOTIX has an in-house research and development department, an in-house production facility in Germany and operates distribution companies in New York, Dubai, Sydney, Paris and Madrid. Customers worldwide trust in the longevity and reliability of MOBOTIX hardware and software. The flexibility, built-in intelligence and unparalleled data security of the company’s solutions are valued in many industries. MOBOTIX products and solutions help customers in industries such as industrial manufacturing, retail, logistics and healthcare. With strong and international technology partnerships, the company will continue to expand its universal platform and develop new applications in the future.

