Minuteman Press Franchise in Hamilton, New Jersey Celebrates 25 Years in Business and Makes Way for Second Generation

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON & TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Loffredo has been in the printing business for over 45 years. When he decided to move his business from Manhattan to New Jersey, he found the Minuteman Press franchise in Hamilton a good opportunity for him to remain in the printing business. When Tony’s son Mark Loffredo completed his college degree he decided to join his Dad at Minuteman Press and has been working with his Dad as a team for 20 years. As they celebrate an impressive 25 years in business, Mark is now set to take over as the second-generation owner of the printing business that he and his father worked so hard to build.

“There is a certain satisfaction to having my own business. It can be very rewarding to see your hard work pay off.” – Tony Loffredo, Minuteman Press franchise owner, Hamilton, NJ

Tony goes on to explain the rewards of owning his business for 25 years, saying, “When you work for a large company or corporation, it can be difficult to see the direct payoff of your efforts, but in a small business you see the fruits of your labor directly. Although running your own business comes with more responsibility, being the one to make all the decisions and decide how all things get done is definitely a plus. Now, after 25 years, it makes me happy to be able to pass the business along to my son Mark and provide him with the same opportunities.”

Located at 2100 Nottingham Way, Minuteman Press in Hamilton continues to serve local clients in the business community with a wide variety of design, marketing, and printing services. Mark Loffredo explains, “We have customers across every industry, which speaks to the versatility and universal need for our products and services. Having customers that have multiple locations throughout New Jersey that we can service is gratifying to us and we enjoy the opportunity to be part of their growth and expansion.” Tony and Mark consider customer satisfaction to be key to their success.

“Minuteman Press International works with you in every way, and their team also keeps up with modern technology. They are always there when you need them.” – Mark Loffredo, second-generation Minuteman Press franchisee, Hamilton, NJ

The ongoing local and corporate support provided by Minuteman Press International is one of the hallmark benefits of franchising with Minuteman Press in New Jersey and around the world. Tony says, “Minuteman Press support and training has always been great and available whenever we have needed them. It’s nice to know the support is available and that you have the space to run the business as you choose.”

Richard Hornberger is Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for the Philadelphia Region including South Jersey. Rich says, “As Tony and Mark celebrate this milestone, we congratulate them on 25 years of hard work, dedication, team work and as being exceptional Minuteman Press owners. It is great to see Mark taking over the business and becoming one of many Minuteman Press second-generation franchise owners that we are so proud to have in our system. We are excited to continue supporting the Loffredo family with their business in any way we can in the years to come.”

Secrets to Success and Advice to Others

As Tony Loffredo passes the torch of entrepreneurship to his son Mark, he has a few words of wisdom to share with those who are considering business or franchise ownership. Tony says, “I have always put the necessary time into my business in order to make it successful. It is also important to hire and retain the best staff you can find; they are your best assets. Along with my son Mark, we have been very fortunate to hire David Simonson 18 years ago as a pressman. Dave has shown to be a tremendous help and team player throughout the years. As the industry has advanced to more computer-oriented work Dave has taken on more responsibilities and has proved to be a great asset.”

Tony adds, “The best piece of advice I could give is to use the Minuteman Press franchise system, training and support that you’ve paid good money for. It’s worth it.”

For more information on Tony and Mark Loffredo’s Minuteman Press franchise in Hamilton, NJ, visit https://www.gominutemanpress.com. To learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities, visit https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

Meet the Team of the Minuteman Press franchise, Hamilton, NJ – left to right: Mark Loffredo, Tony Loffredo, and Dave Simonson.



