Global X Expands Roster of Thematic ETFs with Two Disruptive Tech Offerings and a Fund-of-Funds Thematic Solution

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

Global revenues for esports and video games in 2018 were nearly $140 billion according toanalyst estimates,1 and viewership of mobile and online gaming is expected to exceed nearlyevery professional sport by 2021.2 Designed to track the Solactive Video Games & Esports Index, the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF holds a basket of companies that develop or publish video games, facilitate the streaming and distribution of video gaming or esports content,own or operate within competitive esports leagues, or produce hardware used in video games andesports, including augmented and virtual reality.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Concerns over online security and cybercrime have reached an all-time high, with the cost of damages from these activities expected to cost $6 trillion annually by 2021.3 Designed to trackthe Indxx Cybersecurity Index, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds a basket of companiesthat could benefit from increased adoption of cybersecurity technology, including companieswhose principal business involves developing and managing security protocols to preventintrusion and attacks on systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)

Aiming to provide investors with a cost-effective and efficient tool to access disruption across multiple themes and segments of the economy, the Global X Thematic Growth ETF tracks the Solactive Thematic Growth Index, which seeks to provide broad exposure to thematic growth strategies using a portfolio of Global X’s thematic growth ETFs. To determine which ETFs will be selected for inclusion, the index provider calculates an aggregate realized sales growthnumber based on the weighted average revenue growth of all the companies held by each potential underlying ETF, and the ETF with the highest aggregate realized sales growth within its sector assignment is selected for inclusion in the index. As of October 29, 2019, there were a total of seven ETFs in the index.

Each ETF included in the index receives a starting weight of 7.5%. ETFs that have a sales growth number in the top half of the ETFs included in the index receive an additional weight of 7.5%. The individual ETF with the highest sales growth receives an additional weight of 7.5%.The weight of any single ETF is capped at 25% and the remaining weights are distributed evenly among the remaining ETFs included in the index. Holdings will be reevaluated for inclusion in the index annually, and rebalancing will occur semi-annually.

“We are excited to expand our offerings with two new disruptive technology funds and the multi-theme Global X Thematic Growth ETF,” said Pedro Palandrani, research analyst at GlobalX ETFs. “As disruption accelerates across the global economy, investors are looking for targeted and efficient solutions to gain access to these trends. Through our extensive thematic growth suite, we now offer investors access to seventeen individual themes as well as a fund-of-funds thematic solution.”

ABOUT GLOBAL X ETFs

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe ofcompanies in which the funds may invest may be limited. Video Game and Esports Companiesare subject to risks associated with additional regulatory oversight with regard toprivacy/cybersecurity concerns, shifting consumer preferences, and potential licensingchallenges. The Fund invests in securities of companies engaged in Information Technology,which can be affected by rapid product obsolescence and intense industry competition.International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation incurrency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social,economic or political instability in other nations. HERO, BUG, and GXTG are non-diversified.

Cybersecurity Companies are subject to risks associated with additional regulatory oversightwith regard to privacy/cybersecurity concerns. Declining or fluctuating subscription renewalrates for products/services or the loss or impairment of intellectual property rights couldadversely affect profits.

Emerging economic themed companies typically face intense competition and potentially rapidproduct obsolescence. Thematic companies may have limited product lines, markets, financialresources or personnel. They typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research anddevelopment, capital expenditures and mergers and acquisitions, and there is no guarantee thatthe products or services produced will be successful.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Global X NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the Mid-Point betweenthe Bid and Ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent thereturns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Indices are unmanaged and do notinclude the effect of fees, expenses or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses beforeinvesting. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or fullprospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 1.888.493.8631, or by visiting globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds aredistributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global XManagement Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are notsponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG makeany representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. NeitherSIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Solactive AG.

