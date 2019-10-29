MobilityWorks Announces the Two-Day Grand Opening of its New Location in Bedford Heights, OH on November 8, 2019 and November 9, 2019

Bedford Heights, OH, November 8, 2019 and November 9, 2019 – The press and public are invited to the grand opening of Mobilityworks® on November 8, 2019 and November 9, 2019 for an introduction to the largest selection of accessible vehicles in Bedford Heights.

/EIN News/ -- Richfield, OH, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two-day event will take place at 5040 Richmond Road, Bedford Heights, between 8am and 5pm on Friday, November 8 and 9am to 1pm on Saturday, November 9. Guests will be treated to tours of our new facility, a state-of-the-art accessible Winnebago, and offered test drives of accessible vehicles along with food and refreshments. MobilityWorks features sales, leasing, service and rentals of accessible vehicles.

“We are excited to relocate from Mentor to the new centrally located state of the art Bedford Heights location,” said Chris Paczak, Chief Marketing Officer at MobilityWorks. “The new location will expand our reach in the greater Cleveland area and support our mission of accessibility for all.”.

MobilityWorks is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm and on Saturdays by appointment. More information on the company and the two-day event can be found at www.mobilityworks.com.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com.

Alex Bangle MobilityWorks marketing@mobilityworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.