SomaLogic Announces Three New Appointments to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, a privately held precision health information company, announced today that it has appointed Anne Margulies, Harvard University Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Franck J. Moison, former Vice Chairman of Colgate-Palmolive, and private investor Richard “Rick” Post to its board of directors. All three bring distinctive strengths and skills to the SomaLogic Board that the company needs as it moves its proprietary protein measurement technology beyond research and pharmaceutical applications into broad clinical and direct-to-consumer use.

“All of us at SomaLogic are indebted to our current board members for their unwavering support and advice,” said Larry Gold, PhD, Chairman and Founder of SomaLogic. “Adding these three wonderful, smart people to the solid foundation of our current board, along with our new CEO Roy Smythe and our talented employees, sets SomaLogic firmly on the right path for many successful years to come.”

“The current directors have been crucial to SomaLogic’s success to date,” said Roy Smythe, MD. “They have also made it possible for us to attract people like Anne, Franck and Rick to join them to give us the additional expertise and experience we need to successfully bring an entirely new class of digital precision health products to market.”

“SomaLogic has both a uniquely compelling story and the real potential to fundamentally transform the practice and business of healthcare,” said new board member Franck Moison. “I and my board colleagues look forward to helping them write the next chapter of realizing that potential.”

About Anne Margulies

As Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Anne Margulies is responsible for information technology strategies, plans, policies and services that support Harvard University’s mission of teaching, learning and research. She previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and CIO for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where she led an IT community of 2000 professionals to consolidate a patchwork of computing, networking and applications development services for the state. Anne was also the founding director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s successful and popular “OpenCourseWare” initiative. She has received numerous awards and recognitions for her work, most recently being inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame in 2017. She has served on several civic, charitable and professional boards, including the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative and the emeritus board of directors of the non-profit HeadingHome, Inc.

About Franck J. Moison

Franck J. Moison is former Vice Chairman of Colgate-Palmolive where he worked on strategic enterprise-wide operations and global M&A projects. Previously he served as Chief Operating Officer with a specific focus on all emerging markets. Franck spent his entire career at Colgate-Palmolive (since 1978) taking on roles of increasing responsibility around the world: Division President Russia & Central Asia then President Europe & South Pacific; later President R&D, Supply Chain and Global Marketing. He previously served on the board of Heinz and is currently on the boards of Hanes Brands and UPS. He is also on the international advisory board of the Georgetown School of Business and a board member of the French American Foundation.

About Richard “Rick” Post

A private investor based in Denver, Colorado, Richard “Rick” Post has been involved in capital management and markets throughout his successful career. He has participated in over $100 billion of acquisitions, strategic investments, divestitures and debt financings. Rick has served in Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer roles of several public companies, including President and CEO of Autobytel, Inc., an internet-centric automotive media and marketing services firm; EVP and CFO of MediaOne Group, Inc. (broadband communications); and President-Corporate Development at U S West, Inc. He has served on the board of directors of three public companies, including Arbitron, Inc., an international media and marketing research firm acquired by Nielsen Holdings in 2013.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empower individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

