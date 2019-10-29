Patrick Nohilly Joins Questex as Chief Financial Officer, Questex Set for Fast-Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , a business information company, today announces Patrick Nohilly has joined as its new Chief Financial Officer where he will be responsible for leading the Company’s global financial operations. Nohilly brings a wealth of experience in financial management, business & accounting operations, financial analysis & modeling, business transformation, process re-engineering, mergers & acquisitions as well as a deep knowledge of the business information industry.

“We are delighted and fortunate to welcome someone of Pat’s caliber to the team. Pat is a transformational executive. His extensive financial and operational expertise makes him a huge asset for Questex. We are highly acquisitive and now with Pat on board we have the ability to bolster our organic growth through M&A to add scale, capabilities and resources,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Miller added, “Questex is undergoing a major transition. We launched a number of new products including The Beauty Experience and FierceElectronics and built centers of excellence focused on the buyer and seller experience – we are geared for growth. Pat’s addition is timely and having worked with him previously I know he is the right fit for the next chapter of Questex, a chapter of growth.”

Nohilly joins Questex from Messe Frankfurt North America, the U.S. subsidiary for one of the world’s largest trade fair companies,​ where he was President and CFO and was responsible for all finance and administrative functions, including human resources, IT, office management and mergers & acquisitions. Earlier, Nohilly had a long career at United Business Media and held several senior management positions where he was responsible for finance, mergers & acquisitions operations and centralized services. In his last position as SVP Central Operations and Finance, Nohilly was responsible for all U.S. backed finance and back-office operations, a combined $350M+ business. Nohilly was also responsible for the identification, analysis, recommendation and execution of acquisition targets as well as organic initiatives across four U.S. divisions. Working in tandem with Divisional Presidents and Chief Financial Officers, the business completed more than 20 strategic acquisitions.

“With the business information services industry evolving at a quick pace, this is an exciting and pivotal time to be joining the Questex team. I look forward to being a part of the team that continues to build a strategy around Questex’s customers and help accelerate the business,” added Nohilly.

Nohilly will be based in Questex’s New York City headquarters and will report to Miller.

