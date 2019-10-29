Hyperice Partners with JetSuite To Offer Technology-Based Health and Wellness Program for Pilots

The program utilizes recovery devices to help pilots’ health take flight

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, global recovery company Hyperice, known for their presence in the professional sports and fitness industries, announces the first-ever health technology aviation partnership with JetSuite, designed to enhance pilot wellness and performance. The partnership gives JetSuite pilots access to Hyperice’s recovery and mobility devices which help to relax and loosen muscles, increase circulation and enhance range of motion and flexibility.



Pilots’ health and wellness can often be compromised due to an irregular diet, sleep pattern, and exercise schedule. Their daily regimen is imperative to ensure they stay healthy and perform at the safest level. JetSuite will be the first-ever aviation company to implement a comprehensive recovery and mobility health tech wellness program to promote the wellness and career longevity of its pilots. The companies also plan to further advance the initiative and offer similar health tech solutions for both JetSuite passengers and employees.

In an effort to create the most optimal working environment for pilots, Hyperice will be providing the following:

Installation of a Wellness Pod – a “wellness room” concept established for warm up, rehabilitation and recovery with easy access to leading tools – at JetSuite headquarters

Collaborative movement and recovery education workshops

The first ever 30 minute “pilot specific” technology based warm up, recovery and body maintenance protocol for travel

“At JetSuite, we’re constantly thinking of new ways to ensure we give our pilots the tools to live a happy, healthy life,” said Stephanie Chung, President of JetSuite. “Our partnership with Hyperice was developed to increase the long-term wellness of our pilots through leading recovery and mobility devices that help offset the physical demands of flying. After all, they are our athletes in the sky.”

Hyperice, well-known for developing industry leading performance technology devices for professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts, believes this wellness initiative can provide a new connection to the consumer, in knowing that their pilots are performing at the highest levels.

“After seeing airlines integrate health and wellness offerings to passengers, we made it our mission to educate the aviation industry on the importance of providing similar offerings to pilots,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Like the passengers, pilots are having to sit upright for long periods of time – this can generate muscle strains in the neck and back and reduce blood circulation. This partnership is aimed at helping pilots take care of their bodies, so they can feel and perform their best. Hyperice is thrilled to be working with JetSuite on this forward-thinking initiative, and we hope to create an industry-wide movement to help pilots all over the world move better.”

See JetSuite and Hyperice in action here: https://youtu.be/0N5hqmkgGco

About Hyperice: HYPERICE is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.



About JetSuite: Celebrating its tenth year of operation in 2019, JetSuite is a leader in private aviation, providing flying that moves the soul through individualized service, distinctive amenities, a fleet of state-of-the-art jets, and the friendliest and most knowledgeable pilots in the industry. JetSuite was ranked number one in more categories than any other company in Business Jet Traveler’s 8th Annual Readers’ Choice Survey in 2018, taking the top spot for customer service. Safety is paramount and JetSuite is ARG/US PLATINUM, the highest rating achievable in civil aviation, and an accolade bestowed on fewer than 5% of charter operators nationwide. JetSuite is dedicated to a better way forward, moving people — and the industry — into new, uncharted territories. It's where the spirit of hospitality takes flight.

For information please visit www.jetsuite.com



