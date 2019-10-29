PV Nano Cell Signs Agreement with Hyper Marketing Inc. for Japan Sales, Distribution and Support

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTCQB:PVVNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, and Hyper Marketing Inc., a leading printing solution provider, announced they have started a cooperation to distribute and sell PV Nano Cell solutions, printers and Sicrys™ inks in Japan. This new business cooperation is a significant step for PV Nano Cell to expand its current presence in the promising Far East.

PV Nano Cell is the developer of the state-of-the-art Sicrys™ conductive inks based on single crystal nano-particles of silver and copper. The company has designed & implemented a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based electronics printing for mass production applications. The company’s solutions include the inks, printers and printing process.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “I have recently returned from a very successful business trip in Japan. During the trip, Mr. Masayuki Tani, CEO of Hyper Marketing Inc., and I met with leading & promising customers and potential partners. Both Mr. Tani and I are convinced PV Nano Cell's Complete Solution can offer unparalleled value for Japanese customers and expect substantial business in the near future. Furthermore, Mr. Tani and Mr. Nagano, Director of Technology, have recently visited us in our HQ in Israel. During the visit we provided our Japanese partners with in-depth, detailed training on our technology, value proposition and market strategy. This new partnership, with Hyper Marketing’s high quality and energetic team will provide PV Nano Cell a strategic arm in a strategic market such as Japan.”

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “This new partnership with Hyper Marketing Inc. allows PV Nano Cell to better penetrate the Japanese advanced manufacturing market. Having a local, business and technical partner is necessary in order to provide the level and speed of support customers are requiring. Having spent time with our partners I'm confident together we can offer the most competitive package to new Japanese customers: complete digital printing solution, best cost-performance and local, professional support.”

Hyper Marketing Inc. CEO, Mr. Tani commented, “The all in one solution in the metal ink field by PV Nano Cell will bring the timely solution for the Japanese industry that needs flexible volume production using precise conductive components for finished products. PV Nano Cell solutions allow customers to have a tool-less mass production.”

https://ir.pvnanocell.com/press-releases .

About Hyper Marketing Inc.

Hyper Marketing Inc. was established in 1995 to offer total printing solutions for laser and inkjet printer customers including managed print service for the commercial business field. The vast and past inkjet printer customer experience indicated their strong requirement for flexible mass production with high quality output because of the needs from their end customers' various demands. Hyper Marketing Inc. is expanding its arm to reach the industry-printing field using advanced inkjet heads with metal ink and process solution in Japan.

http://hyper-m.co.jp/

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, IoT photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

