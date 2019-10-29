Sleep solidarity: Canadians encouraged to wear PJs to work and school to support kids in developing countries

/EIN News/ -- Fourth annual, “Sleep Day’ provides bedkits for thousands of children in extreme poverty



TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleeping Children Around the World, a 100 per cent charity, is asking Canadians to help raise awareness and funds by participating in the fourth annual Sleep Day on Tuesday, December 3rd, the same day as Giving Tuesday. Canadians are encouraged to wear their pyjamas to school or work, make a small donation and share their photos on social media using the hashtag #SleepDay. All proceeds go directly to the purchase of bedkits for children living in challenging conditions in developing countries. Sleep Day is generously supported by signature sponsor, Choice Hotels Canada, and with sponsorship from Sleep Country Canada.

Sleep Day is a national call to action in support of the charity started by Murray and Margaret Dryden, founded 49 years ago. In the past three years, Sleep Day participants have collectively donated hundreds of bedkits that have provided a better night sleep to children living in poverty. A global community of partners and volunteers, Sleeping Children has transformed the lives of more than 1.6 million children in developing countries through bedkit distributions.

This year, Sleep Day falls on Giving Tuesday, a global movement for giving and volunteering which takes place on the Tuesday after Black Friday. Sleeping Children is encouraging all to join in this international day of charitable giving and support Sleep Day in its mission to provide children with a good night’s sleep.

“Our goal at Sleeping Children Around the World is to keep children happy, healthy and hopeful,” said Debbie Will-Dryden, Chair of Sleeping Children Around the World and granddaughter of the charity’s founders, Murray and Margaret Dryden. “Good quality sleep is vital to a child’s development and health, the lack of which is a global problem that we are committed to solving, one bedkit at a time. Our annual Sleep Day event is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and get even more people involved.”

Sleeping Children encourages workplaces and schools to participate on December 3rd with employees, faculty and students donning their pyjamas all day with a small donation. Employees can donate a minimum of $5 each and $2 for every participating student. Engaging employees, school faculty and students by creating a fun Sleep Day event such as a potluck, best PJ contest or pancake breakfast is highly encouraged. For more information on how to engage your workplace or school, and educational resources, visit, www.sleepday.ca.

Sleeping Children is pleased to announce Choice Hotels Canada as the signature sponsor for Sleep Day. “This is our fourth year supporting Sleep Day. After years of providing our guests with a good night’s sleep we are grateful for the opportunity to help provide quality sleep for children around the world,” said Brian Leon, President, Choice Hotels Canada. “It is important for us to appreciate the things that are commonly taken for granted and supporting those less fortunate – that’s what Sleep Day is all about for us.”

Sleep Country Canada is also supporting the initiative. “For 25 years, we've been committed to helping Canadians get a better night's sleep," said Christine Magee, Co-Founder & Chair of Sleep Country Canada. "In Sleeping Children Around the World, we found a great partner that shares in our commitment to sleep. We are proud to support Sleep Day for a fourth year, helping children around the world improve their sleep and work towards a healthier future."

Every Sleep Day donation helps support Sleeping Children Around the World create much needed bedkits for children living in challenging conditions in developing countries. Just $35 is needed to make a bedkit which consists of a mat or mattress, a mosquito net to combat the threat of malaria and other vector-borne diseases, schoolbag and school supplies, clothing and footwear. Whether you're a big company, a small community organization, or a local school, every pair of pajamas worn on Sleep Day helps a child in need receive a better night's sleep. With sleep, the promise of a better tomorrow is realized.

About Sleeping Children Around the World

Since its inception by Murray and Margaret Dryden in 1970, the charity has raised over $45 million to provide bedkits for more than 1.6 million children in 34 countries. For every $35 bedkit donation, 100% reaches a child in extreme poverty. For more information on Sleeping Children, please follow the team on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or visit www.scaw.org .

About Choice Hotels Canada

Choice Hotels Canada® is the nation’s largest hotel franchisor with 340 properties currently open or under development. We are affiliated with Choice Hotels International, Inc., which franchises more than 6,800 hotels in 40 countries and territories worldwide. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® hotels & suites, Comfort™, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge® and Rodeway Inn® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests’ needs. With more than 37 million members and counting, check out our Choice Privileges® rewards program to see how you can reap the benefits of being a member of the Choice Hotels® family. All hotels are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.ca for more information.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of October 15, 2019, Sleep Country has 276 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information, or to arrange an interview with a member of the Dryden family or Brian Leon, please contact:

Anton Poldre

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 x237

antonp@wearemaverick.com



