Star2Star Ranked #34 In Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Top 200 Largest Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that they were recognized in the Tampa Bay 200, a ranking of the largest private companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The Tampa Bay 200 lists the 200 largest, privately-held, for-profit companies with headquarters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, or Sarasota counties.



Out of the 200 companies listed, Star2Star comes in 34th overall and as one of the largest telecommunications providers out of 200 other companies listed. This recognition signifies Star2Star’s continuous growth alongside recognition from other publications such as the inaugural Frost Radar report by Frost & Sullivan, The Forrester Wave™, and The Top 500 Companies on the Gulf Coast by The Business Observer.

Since 2006, Star2Star has demonstrated consistent, exponential growth with year-over-year recognition. In the last two years alone, Star2Star has become one of the top 5 global telecommunications companies, offering their one-of-a-kind Full Spectrum Communications Solution to businesses worldwide. Their other accolades include recognition from prestigious institutions such as Forbes, Gartner, Deloitte, and IHS with placement on their lists of fast-growing, industry influencers. Star2Star has also ranked on the Inc. 500|5000 List consistently for the last several years, a key milestone for a dynamic, growing business.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the top 200 largest companies in Tampa Bay," said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. "In addition to our recognition as a quality communications provider, it solidifies our standing in the marketplace. Thank you to our Partners, Customers, and Employees who continue to make this growth and success a reality!"

The Tampa Bay 200 list was posted online and appeared in the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

