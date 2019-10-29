New Survey Reveals Concerning Lack of Compassion in Healthcare

71% of people say they’ve experienced a lack of compassion when interacting with a medical professional

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orsini Way , a communication training company dedicated to teaching healthcare professionals a new way to communicate for improved outcomes and patient satisfaction, today announces the results of its new survey exploring how patients describe their interactions with doctors and nurses. The survey found that 71% of respondents said they experienced a lack of compassion when speaking with a medical professional, and 73% stated they always or often feel rushed by their doctor.



The survey also found that patients are more than twice as likely to stay loyal to a particular hospital because they have a good connection with the nurses and doctors on staff, as opposed to the hospital’s reputation. These stats add further credence to a Deloitte study that found hospitals with better patient-reported experiences perform better financially.

Other Findings:

63% of respondents said they have left a doctor’s office without having their questions thoroughly answered

47% of respondents said they have had a poor interaction with a medical professional that resulted in them not returning to that hospital or emergency department

39% of respondents believe physicians are generally not effective communicators

According to the results, only 65% of patients were satisfied or very satisfied with their interaction with the doctor the last time they visited a hospital or emergency department. In general, patients are receptive to quality care, but negative interactions can permanently damage their perception.

“It only takes one interaction to change someone’s life, and it can be anything from a routine visit with a doctor to the delivery of tragic news to a family. Every interaction counts,” said Dr. Anthony Orsini, practicing neonatologist and the founder of The Orsini Way.

“The overwhelming majority of physicians are compassionate by nature. It is conveying that compassion, however, that we often struggle with. As doctors, we are taught from the beginning to set our emotions aside, but the results of this survey make it very clear that patients have a true desire to connect with their physicians and feel their compassion. Patients need to feel seen and heard, and they need to know they’re more than just a number. Making simple, changes to the way physicians and nurses communicate with their patients can dramatically impact a hospital’s culture and change patient engagement for the better,” continued Dr. Orsini.

The Orsini Way provides healthcare professionals with proven communication techniques that change the way healthcare providers interact with patients and families, including topics such as improving the overall patient experience, breaking bad news, professional burnout and conflict resolution. The powerful communication methods involve experiential role-playing via professional actors, interactive workshops, and a digital learning experience to reinforce adherence and build positive habits. Hospitals using The Orsini Way have reported a 60 percentile increase in overall patient satisfaction rankings since employing these methods.

Dr. Orsini has trained thousands of hospital professionals using these innovative methods. To learn more about the program, please visit https://theorsiniway.com/

About The Orsini Way:

Originally founded as BBN, The Orsini Way is a groundbreaking organization that shows healthcare professionals a completely new way to communicate, dramatically enhance patient satisfaction, and improve outcomes. The flagship “It’s All in the Delivery” program was designed to create culture change and improve patient satisfaction scores through innovative communication training. Based on proven communication techniques that enlighten healthcare professionals about a completely new way to enhance the overall patient experience, the program consists of in-person workshops, simulations, and a new interactive digital-learning experience that can be rolled out to the entire organization.

Media Contact

Courtney Calderon

Uproar PR for The Orsini Way

321-236-0102 x 230

ccalderon@uproarpr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.