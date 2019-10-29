Epazz Holdings: ZenaPay Signs 5 Beta Customer Agreements for its Drone Smart Farming Solution and is Now Accepting Pre-orders

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holdings ZenaPay, Inc. has signed five beta customer agreements in order to commercialize its drone smart farming solution. The ZenaPay team in August 2019 beta tested its drone mapping and plant tracking solutions in Ireland on two farms. The beta test was a success, signing up additional beta customers. The company has been updating the software and developing its own drone technology based on the feedback from the Ireland trip.



Epazz, Inc., which formed Farm Drone, Inc. earlier this year, will license exclusively its drone technology to ZenaPay, Inc. The drone will be called ZenaDrone 1000. It will be the first generation drone we develop for the Agriculture industry. ZenaDrone 1000 will be a workhorse for farms, which will have multiple functions and features to scan fields and remove the male hemp plant in order to double female hemp production. The feedback we received from our trip to Ireland has provided us an opportunity to extend our technology to include tracking livestock and testing soil samples.

Epazz will be maintaining its twitter page with updates about the drone development and the company on a daily basis. You can visit our twitter page at https://www.twitter.com/epazz

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz & ZenaPay, said, “We believe that Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and our facial recognition technology are the next technologies to positively impact agriculture production. Our agreements with 5 beta customers will demonstrate the benefits of the ZenaPay Drone Farm Software; and the efficiency gained from tracking plant growth from seed to harvest.”

If you are interested in pre-ordering our drone farm solution, please go to www.zenapay.com.

About ZenaPay, Inc. (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay Inc. is an enterprise cannabis software solution provider that specializes in payment solutions, plant tracking, cannabis business management software, supply chain management, compliance management and government auditing software. We are currently developing a cannabis tracking and compliance platform for dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and government inspectors. Our initial products provide simple solutions for cannabis-related businesses that include tracking plants from seed to sale and processing payments. We have over 20 years of enterprise software experience backing our proprietary systems.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and DeskFlex™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.