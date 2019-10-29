United States Marshals Service Selects Hirsch Velocity to Enhance Security at More Than 900 Sites Across the Country

Identiv’s Security Management Platform Supports Organization’s Mission-Critical Security Requirements

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that its Hirsch Velocity Software is the physical access control system (PACS) platform specified in a recently awarded multi-year, $150M blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for the National Physical Security Program (NPSP) Maintenance and Installation Program. As part of the contract, the United States Marshals Service (USMS) is deploying Hirsch Velocity Software at more than 900 facilities across the country to deliver mission-critical security and protection to USMS facilities, visitors, and employees.

As the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency, USMS provides physical security to the United States District Courts, the United States Courts of Appeals, and the Court of International Trade, and ensures the personal protection of federal jurists, court officers, witnesses, and visitors to court facilities. The USMS oversees security at 12 Federal Judicial Circuits, 94 Federal Judicial Districts, and approximately 900 courts and USMS facilities. The NPSP Maintenance and Installation Program provides inspection, maintenance, and repair services, as well as installation services of physical security equipment and systems at these facilities.

The USMS applies advanced technologies, such as Hirsch Velocity Software, to solve security problems in information and personnel protection, while tempering the obsolescence of existing assets. To maintain a constant state of readiness, contractors focus on reducing security vulnerabilities through the installation, maintenance, and repairs of physical security countermeasures.

“With Hirsch Velocity, the USMS gains access to an integrated platform that manages access control and security operations across its various facilities, easing management complexity and delivering strong security protocols,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Designed and built from the ground up, Velocity offers greater expansion and flexibility options designed to accommodate the evolution of security technology and allows the organization to scale its technology infrastructure easily as future needs evolve.”

Hirsch Velocity Software provides the security and functionality expected from high-end systems with the ease-of-use found in entry-level packages. Velocity is an integrated platform that manages access control and security operations in thousands of different facilities, from single high secure rooms to multi-building, multi-location campuses with the most stringent security compliance. With Velocity, users can control doors, gates, turnstiles, elevators, and other equipment, monitor employees and visitor behavior, prevent unwanted access, maintain compliance, and provide a robust audit trail. The latest version of the software platform is designed to deliver the highest level of security, interoperability, and backwards compatibility, and it accommodates the evolution of security technology.

“Velocity will allow the USMS to maintain the highest level of physical security and personal protection throughout its facilities while providing the mobility that its personnel requires,” said Mark Allen, Identiv General Manager, Physical Access. “At the same time, administrators and operators gain access to real-time system information, enrollment, and control functionality through a web-based interface to simplify management and increase mobility.”

Identiv’s PACS solutions are robust, extremely reliable, feature-rich, and, while designed and developed with the most secure facilities in mind, are priced to install anywhere. Identiv helps protect museums, jails, federal facilities, airports — anywhere that needs a complete, secure, easy-to-install-and-maintain system. Government certifications, including Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM), are available for any installation. For more information on Hirsch Velocity Software, call +1 888.809.8880, contact sales@identiv.com, or visit identiv.com/products/physical-access/hirsch-velocity-software.



About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

