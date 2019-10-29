DarwinAI Named a 2019 “Cool Vendor” in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response Report

Cool Vendor report recognizes “emerging vendors that data and analytics leaders should watch”

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarwinAI , a Waterloo, Canada startup creating next-generation technologies for Artificial Intelligence development, announced today the company has been named a “Cool Vendor” in Gartner’s October 2019 Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response report. According to the report, “These vendors help organizations better govern their AI solutions, and make them more transparent and explainable.” The report goes on to state, “The vendors in this research all apply unique and novel approaches to helping organizations increase their governance and explainability of AI solutions. This is the theme of our selection of vendors for this report, which focuses on profiled companies that employ a variety of AI techniques to transform ‘black box’ ML models into easier to understand, more transparent ‘glass box’ models.”



According to the report, “As AI is increasingly used in organizations – from conversational assistants to image recognition applications, to machine learning (ML)-powered predictive analytics -- the ability to trust AI-based solutions is critical to managing risk.” One of Gartner’s key findings is that, “model explainability and understanding the way decisions impact business are aspects of AI that are gaining importance – and not only for organizations in heavily regulated industries.” Further, “By 2022, enterprise AI projects with built-in transparency will be 100% more likely to get funding from CIOs,” according to the report. The report goes on to recommend that “data and analytics leaders including chief data officers (CDOs) responsible for AI initiatives as part of data and analytics programs should prioritize using AI platforms that offer adaptive governance and explainability to support freedom and creativity in data science teams, and also to protect the organization from reputational and regulatory risks.” The report also states, “AI solutions that make decisions in a closed loop with important consequences, such as autonomous driving and fair lending, have the highest need for explainability due to ethical and, most often, regulatory reasons.”

“We believe DarwinAI’s designation as a ‘Cool Vendor’ and recognition among vendors that Gartner describes as ‘interesting, new and innovative,’ is further validation of our efforts to reduce the complexity and guesswork of designing efficient, high-performing deep learning solutions for real-world applications,” said Sheldon Fernandez, CEO, DarwinAI. “DarwinAI’s Generative Synthesis platform uses AI itself to probe and understand a neural network in order to build new, highly compact versions of the network without sacrificing functional accuracy. This ‘AI building AI’ process also facilitates ‘explainable’ deep learning – the ability to understand how a network arrives at a particular decision.”

About DarwinAI

Founded by renowned academics at the University of Waterloo, DarwinAI’s Generative Synthesis technology represents the next evolution in AI development, demystifying the complexities of deep learning neural networks while unraveling their opaqueness. Based on years of distinguished scholarship, the company’s patented AI-assisted platform enables deep learning design, optimization and explainability, with a special emphasis in enabling AI at the edge, where computational and energy resources are limited. To learn more about DarwinAI, visit their website at www.darwinai.ca or follow them @darwinAI on Twitter.

