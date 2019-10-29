Kanvas Announces Strategic Partnership with The Werc Shop to Provide Best-In-Class Vaping Experience

Relationship provides licensed cannabis and CBD manufacturers a solution for customized terpene flavor products and temperature-controlled dosing technology featuring stainless steel hardware

“We’re very excited to work with Kanvas to bring a unique, advanced solution to the vape market. Kanvas’ fine control of temperature coupled with a stainless steel construction provides a flexible and robust platform that really makes our terpene formulations shine,” said Dr. Jeffrey C. Raber, CEO of The Werc Shop. “Kanvas took a hard look at the previous challenges in the vape hardware space and has brought to market a customizable solution that offers a number of benefits to brands, manufacturers and ultimately the end consumer.”

Kanvas’ temperature-controlled dosing technology, in tandem with The Werc Shop’s superior terpene profiling and formulation expertise, provides licensed cannabis and CBD manufacturers the opportunity to deliver consumers a robust vaporizing experience backed by prominent formulations and stainless steel hardware with undetectable levels of heavy metals. In addition to end-user benefits, the partnership also offers extractors and vertically integrated brands a scalable workflow, standing as a one-stop solution for premium terpenes and hardware.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Werc Shop and Dr. Jeffrey C. Raber to advance the vaping experience in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Renée Starow, director of operations at Kanvas. “Dr. Raber’s iconic work has transformed the terpene space as we know it, and we look forward to adding customer value through our proprietary hardware and software smart platform that provides dosing, temperature and experience control in a single solution.”

About Kanvas:

Kanvas™ is a cannabis technology company whose innovative software and hardware platform introduced temperature-controlled dosing technology and heating profiles that accurately and reliably deliver best-in-class vaporizing experiences for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Kanvas delivers safety, security and performance through an assortment of premium vaping solutions and ancillary products that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.TheKanvasCo.com .

About The Werc Shop:



The Werc Shop was founded by Dr Jeffrey C. Raber in 2010, initially established as an independent testing laboratory in Southern California. Today, The Werc Shop supports independent flavoring, chemistry and non-cannabis affiliated laboratories and manufacturers via consultation and IP licensing services. In 2014, the company saw an obvious need to help standardize medical cannabis products and expanded service offerings to include private label branding with an emphasis on vape solutions. Management’s deep industry experience provides a unique perspective and knowledge base for which the company is able to offer the most sophisticated scientific backend, now powering a network of operations and branding organizations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TheWercShop.com

