Tive Named in Gartner Smart Insights for Real-Time Transportation Visibility and Monitoring Market

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, Inc., the leading provider of in-transit supply chain tracking solutions, announces that it has been listed as a sample company in the 2019 Gartner Smart Insights for the Real-Time Transportation Visibility and Monitoring Solution Market (1) by analysts Bart De Muynck and Christian Titze.



According to the research: “Although visibility is still on the lower end with regard to adoption and maturity compared to solutions such as transportation management systems (TMS), it is among a list of top three funded initiatives investment priority for many (46%) supply chain organizations. Gartner sees the most active implementations over the next 24 months in the areas of visibility and advanced analytics. Increasingly, supply chain visibility adoption is no longer a ‘nice to have’ for any organization, no matter the size, geography or industry. Supply chain visibility use now goes across a multitude of vertical industries, use-case segments and geographies.”

“We are seeing a clear uptick in the market for enhanced visibility beyond showing a dot on the map, and we’re more than excited to be mentioned in the Gartner Smart Insights for the Real-Time Transportation Visibility and Monitoring Solution Market,” said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni.

Tive provides sensor and software solutions that allow supply chain managers to track and analyze the location and condition of their shipments in real time. The company’s long-lasting sensors use cellular connectivity to shed light on the in-transit location and condition of shipments throughout the globe. Supply chain managers access this data and analysis through the Tive software platform, where they can set up custom alerts like ETA warnings, temperature deviations, or geofences. They can also use the Tive API to pull data into external SCM, TMS, or ERP systems, and gather insights from their supply chain.

About Tive

Tive helps companies achieve real-time in-transit visibility of their shipments around the globe. Tive’s clients include Fortune 1000 shippers and logistics providers that track and monitor the condition of their products while in-transit. Tive’s supply chain visibility platform together with the data generated by its tracking solution allows clients to proactively optimize their shipments, improve their customers’ experience, and unlock supply chain insights that they would not have been able to access before. Tive is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit : www.tive.co.

