LogMeIn UCC and IAM Products Named Leaders in New G2 Crowd Reports

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc . (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced that four of its Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) products, and one Identity and Access Management (IAM) product have been named leaders in G2 Crowd’s latest 2019 Fall Grid® reports.



Within IAM, LastPass was ranked first for Password Manager Software based on receiving high scores in customer satisfaction and market presence, and was also recognized first in Trending Password Manager Software and in Single Sign-On (SSO) for Small Business .

Within LogMeIn’s UCC portfolio, Jive ranked first in VoIP , receiving high scores for quality of support and ease of use and setup, and was recognized for Best Relationship , Best Results , and Best Usability for Small Business . Jive was also named a leader in UCaaS . GoToWebinar ranked first in Best Webinar Software , with high scores for ease of use. In addition, GoToMeeting was named a leader in Video Conferencing , and Grasshopper was ranked as a leader in VoIP .

“Our users have named five of LogMeIn’s products among the top providers in their respective market, and we are honored to not only be recognized as leaders within these categories, but to have three number-one-rated products with Jive, GoToWebinar and LastPass,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, Chief Operating Officer, LogMeIn. “At LogMeIn, we strive to take a customer-first approach across all our solutions, listening to feedback from our millions of users so that we can empower businesses to make better decisions. It’s our goal to consistently provide a delightful end-user experience, while also providing the security and reliability our customers need and expect. It’s an honor to be recognized by our customers on platforms like G2 Crowd for doing just that.”

G2, one of the world’s leading business solution review platforms, is known for leveraging more than 930,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Their Grids are based on real, unbiased user reviews, and they rate platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 rankings take into account several factors buyers should consider, including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score®, social impact and the quality and age of user reviews.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

