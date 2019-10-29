Trustifi Sponsors Street Outlaws Drivers to Bring Attention to Email Outlaws

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi, an email security provider, is sponsoring Street Outlaws drivers Bobby Ducote, Brian “Chucky” Davis, and Pete Avram a.k.a. “Petey Small Block,” on one of the Discovery Channel’s most successful reality television shows. Trustifi is sponsoring the drivers to draw attention to its mission of protecting against outlaws in the cyber world.



Street Outlaws chronicles the dangerous and illegal sport of street racing. There are no rules, other than the ruthless pursuit of winning and being clever enough to stay ahead of the law.

“We were attracted to sponsoring these drivers because they bring attention to real outlaws, real risks and real consequences,” said Jason Green, Chief Revenue Officer for Trustifi. “Cyber criminals who attack email systems use speed and maneuverability and are just as ruthless as Street Outlaws drivers. We know how to win the race against them. You have to think like a cyber outlaw to beat a cyber outlaw.”

Street racing has a number of parallels with email security. Sometimes a race is spontaneous and opportunistic. Other times it is a coordinated event. There is no barrier to entry; what matters is being shrewd, being fast, and outmaneuvering security. Like street racers, cyber outlaws find vulnerabilities, they are in and out, doing their damage before anyone knows they were there. Stopping outlaws — whether racers or cyber criminals — before they get the jump is key to preventing problems.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on a software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, and Pii regulations.

