EIV Capital Hires Director of Communications and Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIV Capital, LLC (“EIV Capital”) today announced that Julia Szlakowski, has joined the firm as Director of Communications & Investor Relations. Julia brings 17 years of client relations, business development and marketing experience, nine years of which have been spent within the private equity industry. In her new role, Julia focuses on the firm’s investor relationship management, marketing strategies and public relations.



Patti Melcher, EIV Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner, said: “We have worked with Julia since our first institutional fund raise in 2014. She is well-respected in the LP community and understands the specific needs of our investor base. We are very pleased Julia has joined our team in-house to focus on our investor relationships and continue to evolve our institutional brand.”

Julia Szlakowski commented: “I feel fortunate to have joined EIV Capital, which I’ve had the privilege to watch grow and generate value for its blue-chip investor base. EIV has built an exceptional culture that has attracted a diverse and talented team I feel proud to represent.”

Prior to joining EIV, Julia held the position of Institutional Director, Unlisted, Americas at AMP Capital, a top tier global manager and infrastructure pioneer, where she headed up the distribution efforts for the firm’s infrastructure debt and infrastructure equity strategies across North America. Previously, Julia served as Vice President for Champlain Advisors, a boutique fund placement agent, where she was responsible for raising institutional capital for private equity and real asset strategies across western North America, notably working with EIV Partners Patti Melcher, David Finan and Jenny Gottschalk on EIV Capital Funds II and III. Prior to that, Julia held sales and marketing roles at Eaton Partners LLC, a global fund placement firm, which included experience building the firm's presence in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan. Ms. Szlakowski earned two Bachelor of Arts Degrees, in Political Science and Fine Arts, and an Associate Degree in Philosophy from the University of California, Davis.

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on midstream and related service businesses with an emphasis on energy infrastructure and businesses involved in the processing, transportation, storage, or conversion of oil, natural gas, renewable fuels and refined products. For more information, please visit www.eivcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Julia Szlakowski

Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Mobile: 916-716-7509

jszlakowski@eivcapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9fafe2-c63e-48ed-b409-ae725c2a29c7

Julia Szlakowski Julia Szlakowski, Director of Communications & Investor Relations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.