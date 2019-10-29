Sun Pacific Holding Corp’s Subsidiary National Mechanical Group’s Partnership with Blissful Holdings, LLC Announces Solar Panel and Transformer Manufacturer Partners for to its Solar Farm Project in Durango Mexico

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Mechanical Group (“NMG”) partnership with Soluciones De Energia Diversificada Internacional, S.A.P.I. (“SEDI”) a subsidiary of Blissful Holdings, LLC has selected “JA Solar” to supply solar panels and “Sungrow” to supply transformers for its Solar Farm Project in Durango Mexico. The partnership to implement and develop a 10 to 40+ megawatt solar farm in Durango Mexico was formed to bring together subject matter expertise with “in-country” expertise in building, construction, technology, and regulatory knowledge and skills.



The partnerships’ first successful milestone was for the executed lands rights agreement and a power purchase agreement for a solar farm in Durango Mexico. With this milestone accomplished, the second milestone was to seek out manufacturers for the solar panels and transformers/power supply devices that could meet the stringent requirements of the financing partners that have been reviewing the project.

JA Solar is a leading global manufacturer that provides silicon wafers, cells, and modules for complete photovoltaic power systems in over 120 countries and regions. Sungrow specializes in the manufacturer of energy power supply and storage devices for solar energy power plants around the world. JA Solar and Sungrow have reviewed the project and the Partnership has completed due diligence on the manufactures, with agreements reached on deliverables and pricing for the Durango project.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are excited with the pace of the project and with the selection of JA Solar and Sungrow. The next milestone of selecting a financing partner is underway and we are hopeful that by building out a “top of class” team of experts and partners that we will be able to efficiently and professionally launch this project in Durango Mexico. At Sun Pacific we are continuing to look at building out partnerships and joining teams in which we can use our expertise to build value for all of our stakeholders. Using creative financing alternatives, assembling teams and partners that we can participate with, along with using other creative solutions is a key strategy that we are deploying to create value, while meeting the requirements of financial lenders and business partners.”

The Company looks forward to keeping its stakeholders aware of the progress of our Partnership in Durango Mexico, along with its other initiatives in clean energy solutions.

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

About Blissful Holdings LLC.

Blissful Holdings is a company whose specialty is the development of sustainability focused projects in all their forms and also represents international companies that provide high-value products and services. Blissful Holdings’ intent is to have a positive impact on society, government and the environment. For more information, visit www.blissfulholdings.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact

Sun Pacific Holding Corp

215 Gordons Corner Road

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242 Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com

Website: www.sunpacificholding.com

