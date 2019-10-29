The global confocal microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn in 2027 from US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018

The Confocal microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3. 5% from 2019-2027. The market is driven by factors such as, favorable government policies and funding’s for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging.

However, high price of microscope and lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

A confocal microscope is an advanced version of the conventional forms of microscopes.The confocal microscope is comparatively a new system which helps in the optical sectioning of a 3D specimen without the need of any invasive method.



Unlike the conventional microscope, a confocal one includes a pinhole, which eliminates out the extra light, which results in better image resolution. In the biomedical sciences, a prominent field of application of confocal microscopy includes imaging of fixed or living cells and tissues that have been labeled with one or more fluorescent probes.

Though the many advantage of confocal microscope the device is expensive to acquire.Also the maintenance cost of the device is high.



Average service contract for the device is approximately US $ 120,000.This differs from company to company.



The type of laser light used in confocal microscope for illumination, software plugins, objectives, filters, and incubator chamber increase the overall price of microscope.To operate such expensive device trained professional are required.



Companies supplying these devices provide the basic training required to operate. Still the lack of skilled professional to analyze the result of confocal microscopy is acting as hindrance for the growth of the confocal microscopy. Hence, high price as well as dearth of trained professionals for the handling of these devices is anticipated to hinder growth of the confocal microscopes market.

Global confocal microscopes were segmented by type and end user. The type segment was categorized as multi-photon microscopy and confocal disk spinning microscopy On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academics & research institute.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report include, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Center for iPSc research and applications, Korean Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, Pan American Health Organization, and Royal Society of Medicine among others.

