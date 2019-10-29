Global Internet Telephony Market 2019-2025 | Key Business Models, Strategies & Developments, Future Insights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Telephony Telco Business Strategy & Competition 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research provides critical analysis of the key business models, strategies and developments, whilst providing insights into the future of the worldwide Internet telephony market. The research offers analysis of major stakeholders in the Internet telephony value chain, and charts key macro trends, technology trends, VoIP player strategies, with worldwide regulatory developments, and is a must-have for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position in this sector.



What's unique about the Research?



1. What other VAS opportunities can Internet Telephony-as-Service unlock on its own and to what extent can Telcos use it for churn control & ARPU stabilisation?

2. How to position Internet Telephony?

3. Offering Internet telephony free' but with strong passive monetisation strategy.

4. Commanding the MOVC (mobile operator value chain) by converging Social Media, Gaming, Video, Payment, Commerce, etc. with Internet telephony.



Questions Answered by the Report



1. What is the need of the hour for mobile operators?

2. What should be ideal positioning strategies for Internet telephony by telcos?

3. What are the strategic options for operators to counter OTTs' VoIP?

4. How Internet telephony regulation is evolving worldwide?

5. How big a threat Google is for mobile operators?

6. What are various multifold strategies of OTTs worldwide?

7. How did few OTTs achieve great success?

8. How leading operators are tackling OTT threat?

9. Who are the leading Internet telephony Vendors?

10. What will be the market size and the growth rate of Internet telephony market in the coming years?

Companies Mentioned



Ericsson

FaceTime

Facebook

GSMA

Google

Huawei

Infobip

KakaoTalk

LINE

Microsoft

Nokia

Ribbon Communications

Skype

Telegram

Viber

Vonage

WeChat

WhatsApp

ZTE

Key Topics Covered



1. Internet Telephony Market and Technology Analysis

1.1 Mobile Broadband and Internet Telephony

1.2 Internet Telephony Opportunity Galore

1.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.4 Drivers & Inhibitors

1.5 Industry Structure & Stakeholders

1.6 How does Internet Telephony work?

1.6.1 mVoIP versus VoIP

1.6.2 Voice over Instant Messenger

1.7 Internet Telephony Deployment Models

1.7.1 Using a Mobile Phone as a Standard SIP Client

1.7.2 Use of Softswitch Gateways

1.8 Internet Telephony Technologies and Standards

1.9 Wireless Network Technologies

1.9.1 HSDPA and HSUPA (3G)

1.9.2 4G LTE

1.9.3 Wi-Fi

1.9.3.1 Wi-Fi Standards

1.9.3.2 Voice over Wi-Fi

1.10 VoIP in 4G LTE

1.11 Internet Telephony Market Structure and Ecosystem

1.12 Business Model

1.12.1 Internet Telephony Revenue Model

1.13 VoLTE vs. VoIP

1.14 VoWiFi

1.15 GSMA RCS

1.15.1 Google Jibe RCS

1.16 WebRTC

1.17 Internet Telephony Cost-Benefit Analysis for Operators



2. Worldwide Government Regulation and Compliance on Internet Telephony

2.1 Introduction

2.2 North America

2.2.1 USA

2.2.2 Canada

2.3 EU

2.4 Asia

2.4.1 South Korea

2.4.2 Japan

2.4.3 China

2.4.4 India

2.5 Middle East

2.5.1 Oman

2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

2.5.3 UAE



3. OTT Players Offerings, Business Model, and Future Strategies

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 OTTs Communication Cluster

3.2 Google

3.2.1 Google Voice

3.2.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS)

3.2.3 How disruptive can it be?

3.3 WhatsApp

3.3.1 Messaging and Voice

3.3.2 WhatsApp for Business/ Enterprise

3.3.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.4 Facebook

3.4.1 Messaging

3.4.2 Voice Calling

3.4.3 Commerce and Payments

3.4.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.5 Microsoft

3.5.1 Skype

3.5.1.1 Voice Calling and Instant Messaging

3.5.1.2 Skype for Business (Instant messaging, Voice over IP, and Video conferencing)

3.5.2 Emailing

3.5.3 LinkedIn

3.5.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.6 Discord

3.6.1 Instant Messaging

3.6.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

3.6.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.7 FaceTime

3.7.1 Video-telephony

3.7.2 Voice over IP (VOIP)

3.7.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.8 KakaoTalk

3.8.1 Instant Messaging

3.8.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

3.8.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.9 LINE

3.9.1 Instant Messaging

3.9.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

3.9.3 Line Pay

3.9.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.10 Telegram

3.10.1 Instant Messaging

3.10.2 Voice Calling

3.10.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.11 WeChat

3.11.1 Messaging and Voice

3.11.2 WeChat Out (Voice Calling National, International)

3.11.3 WeChat Pay payment services

3.11.4 Enterprise WeChat

3.11.5 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.12 Viber

3.12.1 Instant Messaging

3.12.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

3.12.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

3.13 Vonage

3.13.1 Voice over IP (VoIP)

3.13.2 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy



4. Telco VoIP Market Positioning

4.1 Development of OTT Voice Applications and its impact on operator business model

4.2 Why are telcos concerned?

4.3 The Main Strategic Reactions by the Telcos

4.3.1 Blocking OTT applications on the network

4.3.2 Bundling; Unlimited or Abundant Packaged Offers

4.3.3 Partnerships with OTT providers

4.3.4 Provision of Telco-OTT

4.3.5 GSMA RCS Initiative

