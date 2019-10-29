Inpixon Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, which the Company plans to release after market close the same day, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialling toll free 844-602-0380 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0970 for international callers, or on the Company’s Investors section of the website: inpixon.com/investors .

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investors section of the website ( inpixon.com/investors ) through January 30, 2020. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 6, 2019, and can be accessed by dialling 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 55913.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Location Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

Inpixon Contact

Media relations and general inquiries:

Email: marketing@inpixon.com

Web: inpixon.com/contact

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com



