B.O.S. Expects to Record a Write-Off of $600,000 Related to Recent Robotics Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it expects to record a write-off of approximately $600,000 in the third quarter of 2019, primarily related to its robotics acquisition.



Eyal Cohen, BOS Co-CEO and CFO, stated, “In connection with our acquisition of the robotics business of Imdecol Ltd. ("Imdecol"), we agreed to act as Imdecol’s subcontractor to complete certain existing contracts, which were not assigned to BOS as part of the transaction. We have experienced unexpected cost overruns and delays in the completion of these contracts, which cannot be passed on to the customers. Although Imdecol remains responsible for such cost overruns, BOS does not expect that Imdecol will be able to pay these amounts, so BOS expects to write off a portion of Imdecol's debt in the amount of approximately $600,000. While we are disappointed with this write-off, we expect to deduct this amount from future earn-out payments, if any, that would otherwise have been payable to Imdecol for its robotics business. The delay in completing the existing contracts, have also caused delays in the delivery of other robotics projects, which result in the deferral of revenues related to such projects. Our management team is focusing its efforts on improving the robotics production process and we expect these efforts to yield positive results in 2020.

"We continue to believe in the long term benefits of the robotics acquisition and the prospects for this business. In particular, we view the U.S. market as the most attractive opportunity for the robotics business. We plan to launch a U.S. sales platform in the first quarter of 2020 and expect to begin generating U.S. orders in the first half of 2020. In order to execute this initiative, we will look to increase our financial resources by $0.5 million to $1 million," Mr. Cohen concluded.

The Company has revised its revenue expectation for the full year of 2019 to $33 million, from its previous expectation of $36 million. BOS reported revenue of $32.7 million for the full year of 2018. The Company will release its full financial results for the third quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday November, 26, 2019.

About BOS

B.O.S is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS’ Robotics and RFID Division offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

