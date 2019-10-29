LiveWire Ergogenics CEO Discusses Unique Business Model in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a forward-thinking company specializing in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry, today announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/4FddI

LiveWire chairman and CEO Bill Hodson joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in an energetic interview that discusses LiveWire’s stunning 265-acre Estrella Ranch property in Paso Robles, Calif., the Company’s state-wide cannabis distribution license and network, and the Company’s evolving role in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.

Hodson’s expertise as a consummate CEO and marketing professional brings enviable dynamic to LiveWire. Under his leadership, the Company began exploring the cannabidiol (CBD) market over five years ago, and has since grown into an operation with a unique portfolio of special purpose properties focused on a variety of cannabis operations and expanding its state-wide distribution network licensed by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Mr. Hodson states, “With the cannabis market expanding rapidly in California, we decided to get involved and pivot the company from an energy supplement producer into a health and wellness operation for the human and equine sector in the cannabis market. With my background of being a CEO for a public company and marketer, getting behind a product that we know has enormous potential, we are confident that we can continue to aggressively expand our presence in the cannabis market.”

LiveWire’s evolution continues today with its recent purchase of the 265-acre Estrella Ranch property, once owned by George R. Hearst, the eldest grandson of the late William Randolph Hearst. Estrella Ranch currently houses three spacious residences, approximately 50,000 square feet of existing buildings that include elaborate equestrian facilities with four barns, and numerous stables that can all be utilized for research and production. LiveWire is transforming the ranch into the world’s first “Estate Grown Weedery,” and has begun to develop it into a vertically integrated, high-end cannabis facility and cannabis-related wellness retreat with indoor and outdoor cultivation.

“This is different for the market; it’s truly special,” Mr. Hodson continues, noting that shareholders or investors would instantly understand the enormous potential after one visit to the property. “This is probably the most beautiful piece of property and is considered a gem in the middle of the world renown California wine country. It has the infrastructure, sufficient power, abundant water supply and the perfect micro-climate to put out the best possible high-quality product and establish a great portfolio of high-end brands.

“We feel that establishing the ‘Estrella Weedery’ as a central location to eventually house all our operations is our biggest accomplishment yet. Over the last few years we have done our legal and environmental research, secured several important permits that have positioned us to be in the race, and we believe that we have positioned the company for exceptional success.”

Listen to the full interview here: http://nnw.fm/4FddI

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinarian health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via its “7X Pure” Cannabis Verification System, and the development, licensing and distribution of legal, high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services. LiveWire Ergogenics does not sell or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act.

For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

