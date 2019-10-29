Winter is Coming to Meural Digital Canvas for Holiday 2019

Digital canvas to add HBO®’s Game of Thrones content to the Art Library

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR ®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking products that power today’s smart homes, is announcing that the world of Westeros is coming to walls across North America—Game of Thrones® and NETGEAR have teamed up to bring unique artwork and imagery from the beloved HBO® series to the Meural platform, enhancing the platform’s vast curated library of art. Members of the Meural art library will now be able to showcase scenes from the epic as well as their favorite characters from House Lannister, House Stark, House Targaryen and the White Walkers.

Meural Canvas powered by NETGEAR is a sophisticated WiFi connected digital canvas that is designed to bring the world of art into your home or office. With the signature anti-glare matte display, the Meural Canvas showcases every brushstroke, so that each piece is displayed like the original as seen in a gallery or museum. Additionally, Meural digital canvases serve as an exceptional way to showcase personal photography collections.

With the addition of Game of Thrones artwork and select scenes from the series, fans can continue to live with the Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, the Night King as well as many more of the beloved characters of the epic series from HBO. The partnership will launch with six thoughtfully curated playlists including three collections featuring the pre-eminent families of Westeros. Fans still grieving the series end can revel in knowing that new and unique content will continue to be released throughout the course of the next year, allowing fans to revisit highlights from the series on a Meural digital canvas displayed on their wall.

“This latest art curation for the Meural canvas of the popular series, which was brought to life by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for HBO, is an example of how NETGEAR will continue to engage our installed base of members with compelling content that is meaningful and contemporaneous for audiences of all types,” said Phil Pyo, vice president of product marketing and Meural product manager for NETGEAR. “Meural demonstrates the power of a connected world by giving people access to visual art that can help to enhance their day-to-day life.”

The Meural digital canvas is now available in two sizes, the larger 19x29 with a 27-inch HD digital canvas and a smaller 16x24 frame with 21.5-inch HD digital canvas at an attractive entry-level price. Each of the canvases feature a 16:9 ratio and can orient to portrait (vertical) mode or landscape (horizontal). The Meural canvases automatically detect the orientation and with the addition of the Meural Swivel Mount switching between placements is easy and does not require the removal of the frame from the wall.

There are four ways to interactively navigate the library of art via the smart canvas:

Gesture control:. Simply wave your hand in front of one of the Canvas’ two embedded sensors to change the art or access settings.

Simply wave your hand in front of one of the Canvas’ two embedded sensors to change the art or access settings. Voice control (currently with an Amazon Alexa device)

(currently with an Amazon Alexa device) Desktop (my.meural.com dashboard)

(my.meural.com dashboard) The Meural app (iOS and Android)

As a subscriber, Meural Members will now be given access to a dynamic library of art with over 30,000 works curated from leading museums, artists, Game of Thrones , and image collections from around the world. Enjoy the classics from the Renaissance to the Impressionist periods alongside modern, postmodern, photography and specialized licensed collaborations, such as the latest Game of Thrones playlists. Meural’s dynamic art library has something for everyone including contemporary masters like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat to the artists of the renaissance such as Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo Caravaggio. Meural’s art library extends both the enjoyment and education of art for all members. Additionally, the art marketplace enables members to purchase select works from the library to own and add to their personal collection forever, just as one might do from an auction or gallery.

NETGEAR acquired Meural in August 2018, expanding upon its successful connected home product offering, and advancing the company’s vision of a fully connected world. Through a combination of Meural’s proprietary hardware product, the Meural Canvas, and a library of 30,000 licensed artworks, Meural acts as a new media distribution platform for the visual arts. The Meural Canvas is differentiated by Meural’s patented TrueArt technology, a combination of hardware and software that combine to deliver a realistic art viewing experience, including a signature matte, anti-glare display. Controllable via gesture, voice (Amazon Alexa), desktop, or mobile app, the Meural Canvas empowers users to interact with art every day.

Meural Canvas II powered by NETGEAR is now available worldwide for the manufacturer’s suggested retail price(s):

Meural Canvas II:

19x29 frame with 27-inch HD display in white or black - $599.95 USD

19x29 frame with 27-inch HD display in dark or light wood- $699.95 USD

16x24 frame with 21.5-inch HD display in white or black - $399.95 USD

16x24 frame with 21.5-inch HD display in dark or light wood - $499.95 USD

Swivel Mount:

The Swivel Mount accessory - $49.95 USD - is a sturdy and durable, lightweight mechanism, which makes it easy to orient the art to fill the frame, And the annual membership subscription of $69.95 to the Meural curated art library will now also include imagery from HBO’s Game of Thrones at no additional charge. All members have access to the entire library of content provided on the platform.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world and online in the US at http://store.hbo.com .

About Meural:

Meural combines the best of art, technology, and design, to create products that make us feel something. Founded in 2014, Meural was acquired by NETGEAR in August 2018. We are building a future in which art fills every blank wall, and everyone can become a patron of the arts. To that end, we’ve developed a patented platform for discovering, customizing, and interacting with visual art in your everyday life. Through both our hardware product, the Meural Canvas smart frame, and my.meural—the expertly-curated library that powers it—the Meural platform empowers users to display over 30,000 artworks, and interact with them using voice, gesture, web, or mobile app. Under the trusted umbrella of NETGEAR—the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet—Meural becomes an even more powerful platform for bringing the joy of art to the people—in their homes, offices, and anywhere else art can live. More information is available on Meural.com . Connect with Meural on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest .

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

