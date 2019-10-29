Fogo de Chão Brings Indulgent Menu Selections to the Holiday Season

Premium Wagyu, Cauliflower Steak and Seasonal Favorites Make for a Decadent Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays just got more decadent as internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter.



“The holidays are the time to celebrate with friends and family, and there is no better way than to gather together and indulge in the decadent offerings we’re serving at Fogo this holiday season,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “From succulent, grilled Wagyu to spirited cocktails, our new holiday menu enhances our Brazilian cuisine by offering festive items for our guests to treat themselves and loved ones to.”

New holiday menu items include:

Wagyu New York Strip – The 21 day aged, 20 ounce Wagyu steak is sourced from Kerwee Farm in Australia and is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the decadent cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. The Wagyu Strip enhances Fogo’s Indulgent Cuts menu section, which also includes a Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye and Dry-Aged New York strip, all available to add to the Full Churrasco Experience and share at the table.

– The 21 day aged, 20 ounce Wagyu steak is sourced from Kerwee Farm in Australia and is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the decadent cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. The Wagyu Strip enhances Fogo’s Indulgent Cuts menu section, which also includes a Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye and Dry-Aged New York strip, all available to add to the Full Churrasco Experience and share at the table. Cauliflower Steak – A vegetarian entrée option seared with parmesan, then served with grilled asparagus, warm lentil quinoa salad and basil sauce.

– A vegetarian entrée option seared with parmesan, then served with grilled asparagus, warm lentil quinoa salad and basil sauce. Chocolate Brigadero – This new dessert includes rich, truffled chocolate in a decadent chocolate cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache and sprinkles.

– This new dessert includes rich, truffled chocolate in a decadent chocolate cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache and sprinkles. Carajillo Cocktail – A Brazilian tradition of rich espresso and Licor 43 shaken over ice.

All Fogo de Chão locations will be open throughout the holidays. On Thanksgiving Day, gaucho chefs will serve the Full Churrasco Experience with holiday-inspired menu additions such as roasted turkey breast, homemade cranberry relish, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing, and sweet potato casserole.

Group and private dining options for holiday parties and large gatherings are available at all Fogo de Chão locations nationwide. Every day, including the holidays, the Full Churrasco Experience is complimentary for children under six years old and half price for those aged seven – 12.

Fogo de Chão holiday hours are as follows:

Thanksgiving Day 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Christmas Eve 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. New Year’s Day 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information, to make reservations or to book a group event, please visit http://www.fogo.com .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 56 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soups, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646.277.1200

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40f4d430-92ad-4ceb-9cfc-402d4b2332af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af517c3-b41e-4301-a8ca-728035077249

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb0c3a1-7194-48ba-b553-8bb209cf95dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/918497ee-1a62-487a-a9ae-0f7521dc5dcb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1d4bb54-8ad3-4ebe-893d-867ee3b9f48f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29ee8273-b2d9-4b68-8b6d-c8e182a43834

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/414bc6eb-1811-4cd0-9a6a-1e6bc7f93a95

Waygu New York Strip Steak Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter, including a new 20 ounce Wagyu steak. The Wagyu steak is aged 21 days and carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the decadent cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com. Waygu New York Strip Steak Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter, including a new 20 ounce Wagyu steak. The Wagyu steak is aged 21 days and carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the decadent cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com. Cauliflower Steak Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter, including a Cauliflower Steak. This vegetarian entrée option is seared with parmesan, then served with grilled asparagus, warm lentil quinoa salad and basil sauce. Fogo.com. Roasted Turkey Breast All Fogo de Chão locations will be open throughout the holidays. On Thanksgiving Day, gaucho chefs will serve the Full Churrasco Experience with holiday-inspired menu additions such as roasted turkey breast, thinly carved and served with homemade au jus. Fogo.com. Sweet Potato Casserole All Fogo de Chão locations will be open throughout the holidays. Available through New Year’s Day, gaucho chefs will serve the Full Churrasco Experience with holiday-inspired menu additions such as savory sweet potato casserole made with a combination of butter, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with toasted marshmallows. Fogo.com. Brazilian Sausage & Apple Dressing All Fogo de Chão locations will be open throughout the holidays. On Thanksgiving Day, gaucho chefs will serve the Full Churrasco Experience with holiday-inspired menu additions such as Brazilian Sausage & Apple Dressing baked with breadcrumbs, fresh green apples and savory herbs. Fogo.com. Chocolate Brigadero Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter, including a Chocolate Brigadero. This new dessert includes rich, truffled chocolate in a decadent chocolate cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache and sprinkles. Fogo.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.