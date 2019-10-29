Pascal Biosciences and Y-Biologics Announce Research Collaboration for Development of a Bispecific Antibody for Leukemia

The project will utilize Pascal’s proprietary antibodies & Y-Biologics’ novel bispecific antibody platform technology, ALiCE

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE and DAEJON, Korea, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) (“Pascal”) and Y-Biologics (together the “Companies”) today announced a research collaboration agreement for the discovery and development of novel bispecific antibodies for the treatment of leukemia. Under the terms of the agreement, Y-Biologics will contribute its novel bispecific antibody platform technology, ALiCE, and Pascal will utilize its proprietary antibodies. The Companies will share responsibility for the discovery and validation of lead candidates and pursuing the optimal development path. Further terms were not disclosed.



“We are excited by the opportunity to advance our novel antibodies with the leading bispecific antibody technology developed by Y-Biologics,” said Patrick Gray, Ph.D., CEO of Pascal. “This agreement allows us both to collaborate in the advancement of ground-breaking technology for treating leukemia.”

“We are delighted that Pascal has recognized the potential of our proprietary bispecific antibody platform technology, ALiCE, to address unmet medical needs in leukemia. Pascal is a desirable partner for Y-Biologics with their expertise in oncology and commitment to develop novel therapeutics, and we are confident that our collaboration will provide new clinical options for leukemia patients,” said Young-Woo Park, Ph.D., CEO of Y-Biologics.

About Pascal Biosciences

Pascal is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer including targeted therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Pascal’s leading portfolio also comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com .

About Y-Biologics

Founded in 2007, Y-Biologics is a biotech company in South Korea renowned for its expertise in antibodies. Y-Biologics is dedicated to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics based on its proprietary human antibody library Ymax-ABLTM & bispecific technology ALiCETM (Antibody Like Cell Engager). Y-Biologics aims to be a leading biopharmaceutical company in immuno-oncology by utilizing its two platform technologies. Y-Biologics can be found at: www.ybiologics.com .

About ALiCE

*ALiCE is Y-Biologics’ novel bispecific antibody platform technology which has a unique two-by-one structure to minimize the off-target toxicity. In contrast to mutation-based engineering platform technologies, ALiCE harnesses innate assembly mechanisms of cell lines to preserve natural domains from the original antibodies.

