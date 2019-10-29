Hemp Cigarettes - What You Need to Know About One of the Fastest Growing Segments of Hemp

SinglePoint introduces - 1606 Original Hemp

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) has launched into the smokable hemp market. Newly released brand 1606 Original Hemp is gaining traction after much attention at the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores launch. The company received orders on site at the show and gathered over 100 interested clients that collectively own over 15,000 locations. SinglePoint expects to make its first large sale in the near future and has shipped orders to a collective 250 locations.



Hemp has been globally cultivated for thousands of years, but what is hemp and what makes the plant so special? Hemp is a strain that comes from the Cannabis Sativa plant species, it is an agricultural crop grown for seed and fiber. “Some of the earliest known uses of hemp began in China about 10,000 BCE, where it was used for making clothing, rope, and paper.”

In today’s world, hemp is becoming very popular. The use of hemp has evolved into diverse products such as lotions, oils, food, beverages, and cigarettes. Smokable hemp is a developing trend, but is it a good way to consume the cannabinoid? Here’s what you need to know:

Hemp vs. Marijuana

Hemp and marijuana are both part of the cannabis family. However, hemp will not get you high unlike marijuana, which is known for its psychoactive effects. Marijuana has high levels of THC, containing anywhere from 5%-35% whereas hemp has less than 0.3% THC . Hemp contains high cannabidiol (CBD) content which is not psychoactive. Smoking hemp is a positive alternative to marijuana, ”You get the same taste, the same psychological feeling of smoking a joint, but without the high.”

Replacing Tobacco

Pure American Hemp cigarettes (link) are nicotine and tobacco free. Some research suggests that smoking hemp cigarettes could be a potential tool to replace tobacco and nicotine addictions. According to a Brightfield Group survey of more than 5,000 CBD users in the U.S.:

24% have used it to help quit smoking.

Quitters are often replacing cigarettes

with either smokable hemp or vaping.

with either smokable hemp or vaping. 41% of quitters have entirely replaced

tobacco with hemp CBD.

Google trends reveals over the last year that hemp was researched more often than tobacco and nicotine.

Initial Research

Initial research has shown CBDs ability to reduce cigarette consumption. Researchers at University College London conducted a study of 24 smokers. Each were given an inhaler with CBD or placebo. For one week they were to use the inhaler when they had the urge to smoke. Those with placebo had no difference in cigarettes smoked, those with the CBD inhaler significantly reduced the number of cigarettes smoked by 40%.

The Alternative Market

The Alternative Market has continued to grow drastically, 35%, from 2019 to 2018 while cigarettes stayed steady at 3.1%. With the addition of hemp cigarettes and the recent vape scare, many assume the alternative market will continue growing as people look for a “healthier for you” alternative to cigarettes.

The Future

BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024 while New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co, estimates that the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025. The smokable hemp market currently represents approximately 2% of the overall CBD market, but with a 250% growth from 2017 to 2018, Brightfield Group, a Chicago-based cannabis market research firm, identifies dried and smokable hemp flowers as one of the fastest-growing segments of the CBD market.



About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB: SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

https://www.singleseed.com

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

855-711-2009

investors@SinglePoint.com

SinglePoint.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53106ed6-0e7c-4c3a-844a-ede984cd7b5d

SinglePoint - HEMP 1606 Original Hemp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.