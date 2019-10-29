AppSwarm Offers a Robust All-In-One White-Label Professional Services App for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM): Entrepreneurs and business owners can now answer any and every professional request with our smooth and seamless white-label solution application.



Our new white-label offering can now empower entrepreneurs and businesses alike to start their own custom business in a matter of weeks.

Our provider app helps businesses with the opportunity to never miss a service request by offering a dedicated app and our customer app allows consumers the ability to book any Professional service at their fingertips.

Features of the professional E-Services App:

Answer any and every professional request with a smooth and seamless application. With an application that allows your users and consumers to book a service request according to their requirements and preferences, from categorized services and service providers in nearby locations. Another dedicated application for the service providers helps answer the service request in real-time and completes the service request. This is a robust solution that can enhance your business operations with the latest technologies and advanced features.

Applications Included Under the E-Services App Solution:

Every service request from the customer is provided a real-time response and a service provider assigned to it. As an example, with our Doctor app, finding a doctor is just a tap away with an application that can help you find the best doctors in your area.

We also offer white-label solutions for handyman services, home and office cleaning, massage, custom car wash, and tech repair. We can also provide a quick and affordable custom solution for any of your business needs like glass repair, landscaping, dry cleaning or just about any business model you require.

Customer Application

How does our professional all-in-one customer services app work? The user places a service request with a service provider. The service provider executes the service request. The user pays through one of our many payment options. The user reviews the service and provides feedback.

Features of our dedicated customer application: Secure Login/Registration

Secure access to applications for users through OTP authentication with registered devices.

Search Services:

Find a wide range of services and professionals from a categorized list and select from them.

Book Now or Schedule:

Users can choose to book service requests instantly or schedule a service request for later.

Filters:

Users can sort the services and service providers from categorized lists through various criteria.

Service Cancellation: Customers can choose to cancel a service request within a specific time limit with a valid reason.

Multiple Payment Options:

The application provides customers to choose from multiple payment options to make payments.

Provider Application

How does our professional all-in-one dedicated application for service providers services app work?

Secure Login/Registration:

Get secure access to the application through the OTP authentication process with registered devices.

Service Requests:

A list of scheduled or regular service requests are accessible to the provider to choose from.

Schedule Jobs:

Providers can seamlessly schedule their requests and tasks with an in-app integrated calendar.

Edit Profile:

Manage your profile visible to the users, while booking service requests through the application.

Route Optimization:

Providers get access to optimized routes through curated traffic by our in-app navigation service.

In-app Wallet:

Providers can manage transactions through an in-app wallet with access to transaction history.

Premier features of our professional services all-in-one app

Features that provide premium user experiences and seamless business operations.

Multiple-Pricing options:

We provide pricing features in the dashboard that allows the admin to set pricing according to their business requirements. Pricing can be set as fixed or based on hours of working by this feature.

Multi-City Access:

This feature helps the admin to monitor and manage business across cities to make their company more profitable by having control over various aspects through a centralized access.

Multi-Country Support:

We provide global solutions to our clients by delivering multi-country support for their business expansion and operations. With multi-language support, our solutions provide seamless native support to the client’s business.

Multi-Language Support:

Both of the dedicated apps for the provider and the consumer have multiple-language support to enhance the user experience and deliver seamless app navigation to the users and providers.

Call or email (888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com) us today to really get a feel for what we can offer your business (please ask for a demo) and to see just how robust our technology is. Please check out our website here: https://www.app-swarm.com/professional-services-app/

Further, in the upcoming weeks and months we will be unveiling even more high-tech solutions for your business and consumer needs.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com



