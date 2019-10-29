Weyland Tech Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of m-Commerce and fintech business enablement solutions with its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), will hold a conference call on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Weyland management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218

International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225

Conference ID: 7147694

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2019, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Weyland website at www.weyland-tech.com/ir.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7147694

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech, Inc. operates as a Fintech focused company and is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way.

The company’s subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), operates AtozPay and AtozGo. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning m-Commerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia.

For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

WEYL@cma.team











