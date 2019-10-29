Michael Skurla of BitBox USA Appointed to CABA Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. and OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Skurla, Director of Product Strategy at BitBox USA, LLC , providers of BitBox IoT PaaS platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence. An international nonprofit industry association, CABA provides information, education and networking to help promote advanced technologies for the automation of homes and buildings.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael Skurla to our Board of Directors," said Ron Zimmer, CABA President & CEO. “Mike has a wealth of insights and perspectives on IoT product design for delivering stronger analytics and improved decision-making in multi-site facilities. In this important emerging sector, he is also sharing his expertise broadly, with notable contributions to professional education, thought-leadership and well-regarded industry periodicals.”

Skurla brings 22+ years’ experience in control automation and IoT product design with Fortune 500 companies, focused on the intersection of software and hardware, with emphasis on outcome-based analytics for mission-critical industries across commercial building, retail, healthcare, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM). A well-recognized thought leader, and a contributor to several industry publications including Critical Facilities and LD+A, he is a frequent lecturer on advanced usage of analytics and emerging IT technologies to foster efficiency within the commercial facility design. He is a contributing member of ASHRAE and IES. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science/Programming with a minor in management from Western Illinois University. He is LEED AP BD+C and AP O+M certified by the Green Building Certification Institute (GBCI).

"I’m thrilled to join representatives of top organizations who serve on the CABA Board of Directors and to be part of a highly respected international industry association comprising technology professionals and enterprises at the forefront of digitized facilities of the future,” said Skurla. “I look forward to working with the board and in sharing my industry insight as part of the strategic direction on global advances in automation technology.”

About BitBox USA LLC

The BitBox platform is the market’s most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform to collect, organize and deliver distributed IoT data to allow remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure on a scale. The platform removes the complexity of vast Edge facility portfolio management while enabling data-driven decisions to limit the operational expense of distributed infrastructure. The BitBox Platform is applicable and deployed across multi-site commercial property firms, retail and quick service restaurants, industrial, healthcare, oil and gas, edge data centers and colo facilities. Founded in 2015, BitBox USA is headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices in Raleigh (NC), Mountain View (CA), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit https://bitboxusa.com/ and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .



About CABA

CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies. The organization is supported by an international membership of over 380 organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and government organizations are also members. CABA's mandate includes providing its members with networking and market research opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry standards and protocols and leads cross-industry initiatives. More information is available at CABA.org .

