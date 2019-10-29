THE FIRST CLUB™ OPENS ITS SUBSIDIARY IN FRANCE

London 28th November 2019, TFC international Ltd. (the first Club™) continues its expansion strategy and opens a subsidiary office in France

France represents a huge potential due to the significant amount of innovative and technology leading companies, this expansion is part of a desire to consolidate our international presence.” — Denis Huré, the first club™ CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding on its significant growth in the U.S. and U.K., TFC International Ltd. known by its trade name, the first club™ , is an industry leading provider of digital rewards to loyalty programs, promotional agencies, and employee incentives, and is establishing an office in order to better provide these services to French Consumer Brands.The Group’s white label solution, thefirstclub.com , offers the world's largest catalogue of instant digital entertainment rewards providing its Clients with a simple-to-use, customizable and cost effective digital rewards solution that complements traditional loyalty solutions and promotional activities by offering millions of instant entertainment redemption choices worldwide.A major player in DIGITAL REWARDS for more than 10 years, the global solution is proven to increase customer loyalty, engagement and retention by more than 40% by enabling users to use earned points or miles for digital shopping choosing among its catalogue of more than 60 million music tracks, movies, newspapers, games, books, magazines and gift cards all redeemable to most any device worldwide.the first club™ works with each Brand to assist in expanding customer reward opportunities and deepens relationships by expanding Client redemption and engagement strategies. This new subsidiary expands upon the Company’s exponential growth in all its areas of intervention. The opening of this office in France aims to offer local customers its fully customizable solution and know-how in terms of technological innovation, as well as to position the subsidiary as a strategic partner for Brands operating in growth sectors such as financial services, insurance providers, and CPG companies.Denis Huré, TFC International Group CEO says: "We are proud to be able to further expand our footprint in a market which we are enjoying growing success. France represents a huge potential due to the significant amount of innovative and technology leading companies, this expansion is part of a desire to consolidate our international presence."The French subsidiary will be chaired by Laurent Olagnon, who has extensive experience in the customer relations sector.Laurent Olagnon, Founder & CEO of the first Club™ France: "Our presence in France is a key step to our expansion in Europe. We benefit from unique positioning that is based on long sector expertise, a complete platform offer, and innovation at the heart of our desire to meet our customer’s needs. We will invest heavily to strengthen our team and launch our commercial policy in the region."###About TFC International, Ltd.the first club™, the leading global Rewards Platform As A Service (PAAS), is considered one of the most innovative and advanced companies in the rewards space, delivering millions of compelling instant micro digital entertainment rewards worldwide, including the latest music tracks, movies, eMags, eBooks, audio books, software, newspapers, video games, and digital Gift Cards it gives Clients the full suite of digital rewards for acquisition, engagement and retention strategies to reward and acknowledge their prospects, customers, employees and partners.For more information, please visit:our corporate site: www.thefirstclub.net our consumer site: www.thefirstclub.com You can also follow the first club™ on:LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/thefirstclub Twitter: @thefirstclubcomFacebook: www.facebook.com/thefirstclub the first club™ Headquarters:26-28 Hammersmith Grove,London, W6 7BA, EnglandPhone: +44 203 318 31 03###DESIGNATED TRADEMARKS & BRANDS ARE THE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS.© 2009 - 1019 TFC INTERNATIONAL LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



