Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market | Analysis of the Key Trends, Drivers & Challenges 2014-2024

The Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market was valued at USD 11.6 Billion in the year 2018



Key factors for high demand of Enhanced Oil Recovery includes upsurge in number of ageing and mature wells, increase in deep water drilling activities, rising number of offshore projects. Moreover, growing economy of under developed nations as well as rise in demand of global energy, product performance and durability will boost the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery in the future period.



The Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of already matured oilfields. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report



Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Method - Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical.

Analysis by Application - Offshore, Onshore.

Competitive Landscape

Regional Analysis - North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Method - Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical.

Analysis by Application - Offshore, Onshore.

Prominent Companies

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Nigeria (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Method - Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical.

Analysis by Application - Offshore, Onshore.

Prominent Companies

Other Report Highlights

Market Share of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Companies Mentioned



BP

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

BASF

Lukoil

ConocoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Chevron Corporation

Baker Hughes Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook



5. Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Outlook



6. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Drivers:

6.1.1 Aging Oil & Gas Infrastructure

6.1.2 Rising Global Demand for Energy Sources

6.1.3 Rise in Offshore Drilling Activities

6.1.4 Lower Crude Oil Prices

6.1.5 CO2 Reducing Emission Policies

6.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Restraints:

6.2.1 High Technical Cost and Operational Efficiency

6.2.2 Environmental pollution and safety concern

6.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends:

6.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding

6.3.2 Usage of Low Saline Water

6.3.3 Innovation Utilizing Nanotechnology

6.3.4 Advanced Foam Flooding Technology

6.3.5 Rising Demand for Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis

6.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



8. Key Developments in Enhanced Oil Recovery Market



9. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

9.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: By Volume (Million Tonnes Oil Eq.: Year 2014-2024

9.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2024

9.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, By Lithology

9.4 Global Oil & Gas Sector Outlook

9.5 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.6 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.7 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.8 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024

9.9 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical): By Value, 2014-2024

9.10 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Method, By Volume

9.11 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.12 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application (Offshore, Onshore): By Volume, 2019-2024

9.13 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024

9.14 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application (Offshore, Onshore): By Value, 2014-2024

9.15 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Application, By Volume



10. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Share - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Share - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Region, By Volume



11. North America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis



12. Latin America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis



13. Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis



14. Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis



15. Middle East & Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis



16. Company Profiles

16.1 BP

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales Revenue & Annual Net Profit/Loss, Year 2014-2018

16.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Business & Geography Segment - Year 2018

16.1.4 BP Upstream proved Reserves (%),Year 2018

16.2 Schlumberger

16.3 Halliburton

16.4 BASF

16.5 Baker Hughes Inc.

16.6 Chevron Corporation

16.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

16.8 Lukoil

16.9 ConocoPhillips

16.10 ExxonMobil



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rgh2t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

