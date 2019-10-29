Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) Places Order for VirTra’s Ultra-High-Definition 4K Training Simulators

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, has received an order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) for VirTra’s newest ultra-high-definition (UHD) 4K simulators.



FLETC will be the first agency to receive VirTra’s new UHD simulators. The new simulators utilize 4K resolution projectors and more accurately reproduce objects, visual details, body language and non-verbal threat cues. These enhancements enable officers to train to recognize and appropriately respond to subtle nuances in human behavior and movement that were imperceptible with previous technology. In addition to the new simulators, VirTra will deliver industry-leading training content, which includes scenarios related to use-of-force, dog encounters, elderly populations and special needs persons, just to name a few.

FLETC is the nation’s largest provider of law enforcement training. The organization helps train law enforcement professionals at all stages in their careers to perform their responsibilities safely and proficiently. FLETC intends to utilize the simulators and new content for its use-of-force Judgmental Pistol Shoot (JPS) Program at its training academies in Glynco, GA and Artesia, NM. The JPS program is specifically designed to improve the use-of-force decision making process of basic academy level recruits.

“FLETC is a well-respected organization that trains thousands of officers each year, and we’re pleased to add them to our long list of federal clients,” said Jason Mulcahy, VirTra’s General Manager. “In addition to increasing the number of officers who will have access to our systems and training content, this order also indicates that there is immediate demand in the marketplace for next generation, ultra-high-definition simulators. We look forward to providing FLETC with cutting-edge training for essential law enforcement skills to help them properly prepare officers for the challenging situations they may face at any moment.”

VirTra debuted new UHD-based simulator technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference from October 26-29, 2019. To learn more about these and other new products, visit VirTra IACP 2019 or visit VirTra at booth #4430 to experience the company’s industry-leading solutions first-hand.

About VirTra:

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

About FLETC:

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) provides career-long training to law enforcement professionals to help them fulfill their responsibilities safely and proficiently. Over the past 49 years, FLETC has grown into the Nation’s largest provider of law enforcement training. Under a collaborative training model, FLETC’s federal partner organizations deliver training unique to their missions, while FLETC provides training in areas common to all law enforcement officers, such as firearms, driving, tactics, investigations, and legal training. Learn more at www.fletc.gov .

