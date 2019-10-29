Exagen to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019. Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international). Media and individuals will be in a listen-only mode. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time (8:59 PM Pacific Time). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international) using passcode 13695740.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Westwicke Partners

Mike Cavanaugh

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

646.677.1838



Media

Exagen Inc.

Brian McEvilly

bmcevilly@exagen.com

760.560.1506



