CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update on November 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) announces today that its third quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 5258206. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events .

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for aquapheresis therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About Aquadex FlexFlow® System

The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and for extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company has submitted an application to the FDA requesting a modification to the 510(k) clearance for the Aquadex FlexFlow system to include pediatric patients above 20kg. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

CONTACTS:



INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-Or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner, CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com





