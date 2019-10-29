Women In Revenue Celebrates First Anniversary and Rapidly Growing Membership Base

Non-Profit to host anniversary reception at OpsStars Conference on November 19th in San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women In Revenue , a non-profit focused on empowering women leaders in sales and marketing professions, today announced it is celebrating its one-year anniversary and has grown to nearly 1000 members. The mission of Women In Revenue, founded in 2018 by Shari Johnston and a supporting group of female sales & marketing executives, is to empower current and future women leaders in technology sales and marketing roles with education, support, and networking opportunities.



In addition to hosting multiple sold-out networking and education events in San Francisco over the past year, the organization has also launched a formal mentorship program and published proprietary research on the role women play in driving company growth. It is represented equally by women in advanced and early stages of their careers, with 48% of members being at the director level or above and 10% being female CEOs or Founders.

“While new groups have formed to advance women’s leadership in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), there are very few groups for women in other executive positions, namely those that drive company growth” said Johnston, the founder of Women In Revenue. “The high level of engagement and membership growth in just one year clearly demonstrates there is demand from women at all stages of their careers to have a community for mentorship, education and like-minded support in their careers.”

"I've been a revenue marketer my entire career and recognize the strategic role it plays in driving growth. I am a proud member of Women in Revenue and support its mission of supporting female leaders on the front lines of redefining revenue strategy and execution for their businesses," said Karen Steele, CMO of LeanData. "We're honored to help Women In Revenue celebrate its one-year anniversary at our fourth-annual OpsStars event, which brings together revenue leaders from across the globe. LeanData is an active supporter of diversity and inclusion, and specifically gender equality, which is a key part of our culture."

Women In Revenue will be celebrating the growth and success of its community at LeanData’s OpsStars event on Tuesday, November 19th at the historic San Francisco Mint building in San Francisco. The reception will take place from 6:00PM – 9:00PM and will include a special presentation on “Advancing Your Career in Revenue” featuring a panel of female executives from IBM, Conversica, People.ai and WomenInRevenue.

All registered OpsStars attendees are welcome to attend the reception. For more information, please visit https://ops-stars.com/.

Contact:

Julia Stead, Senior Founding Member

Julia.stead@allocadia.com



