Nuvei names Yuval Ziv Managing Director of SafeCharge and Head of Global Acquiring

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei, a leading provider of global payment solutions and the first-ever community of payment experts, today announces the appointment of Yuval Ziv to Managing Director of SafeCharge and Head of Global Acquiring. Ziv will develop and execute on acquirer acceptance strategies, as well as oversee the combined organization’s global acquiring solutions.



Transitioning from SafeCharge’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ziv will now focus on the expansion of the company’s global acquiring relationships, building key licensing agreements, and facilitating entry into new markets and geographies. As a key member of SafeCharge’s leadership since 2008, Ziv will continue to manage its commercial activities that include client and revenue growth, sales and account management for its teams across Europe, North America, Latin America, China and Southeast Asia.

Nuvei acquired SafeCharge in August 2019 to create a large-scale global payments provider, able to deliver fully-supported solutions to merchant clients and partner distribution networks regardless of size, vertical or geography. With direct connectivity into all major card brands, the combined organization currently processes over US $34 billion in annual transaction volume from clients around the world.

“Yuval’s dual role reflects Nuvei’s primary commitment to accelerating its position as a global payments leader,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “As a seasoned fintech executive with over fifteen years of financial and IT industry experience, his vast knowledge of global payments, processing technologies, industry regulations, and payment culture make him an ideal fit for taking us forward.”

“I am very excited to be taking on this new challenge," said Ziv. “Our performance over the years has been driven by the ability to mobilize the efforts of our top performing teams. My most important mission is to continue harnessing this magic to create lasting success.”

A high-tech industry veteran and conference speaker, Ziv’s achievements in international online payments have been instrumental to SafeCharge’s success. Under Ziv’s commercial leadership, SafeCharge achieved year-over-year growth exceeding 85% in acquiring volume, 45% in overall volume and 24% in revenues.

Ziv holds a B.A. in Economics (Business Administration) and M.A. in Law from Bar Ilan University, Israel. He will remain based in SafeCharge’s office in Sofia, Bulgaria.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com .

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 180 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. For more information see: www.safecharge.com .

Contact Details

Louis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1 514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com

