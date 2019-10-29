Isoray Will Have Prominent Role at American Brachytherapy Society’s Annual Prostate Brachytherapy Workshop

/EIN News/ --

RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR) announced today that it will demonstrate its latest products at the American Brachytherapy Society’s (ABS) annual prostate brachytherapy workshop. The workshop is scheduled to take place November 1-2 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.



The workshop’s Co-Chairmen are Dr. Brett W. Cox, Interim Chairman of the Department of Radiation Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital and Chief of Brachytherapy for Northwell Health, and Dr. Peter J. Rossi, Calaway Young Cancer Center and Valley View Hospital.



According to Co-Chairman Dr. Cox, the two-day education and simulator workshop is key. “This workshop plays a central role in communicating the value of brachytherapy and ensuring its quality delivery. It also makes a substantial contribution in facilitating a more rapid transition from education to practice implementation of brachytherapy.”



Co-Chairman Dr. Rossi commented, “We at ABS are excited to provide this program to teach the next generation of clinicians. We are particularly gratified to have the participation of such a high caliber group of industry experts who will provide important insight as they share their experiences and techniques.”



Isoray CEO Lori Woods noted that ABS is playing a vital role in training physicians at a time when there has been a resurgence in interest in brachytherapy (internal radiation therapy). “We are very pleased to take part in this prestigious forum. Isoray’s participation in the workshop underscores the Company’s leadership and commitment to supporting brachytherapy training and the value we place on increasing the number of physicians who offer brachytherapy to their prostate cancer patients,” she said.



Isoray attendees will have a variety of roles at the ABS workshop. Isoray representatives will be providing consultation and support on available Cesium Blu (Cesium-131) training and community awareness programs on state-of-the-art Cesium Blu treatment and its availability for patients and doctors.



Isoray representatives will also be demonstrating the innovative Blu Build™ real-time Cesium-131 internal radiation therapy delivery system. Blu Build is believed to be the first new delivery system in years designed specifically for prostate internal radiation therapy. The delivery system enables doctors to deliver a high radiation dose to the targeted prostate cancer and limits the impact on the surrounding areas compared to other treatment options. Blu Build is the latest advance in the application of Cesium-131 in treating prostate cancer.



Isoray is a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy that is powering expanding treatment options throughout the body. The Company is a leader in the industry with its significant stature as the only producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy, which expands internal radiation treatment for prostate and difficult to treat brain, gynecological, lung, head and neck, and esophageal cancers.

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium Blu by visiting www.isoray.com . Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Statements in this news release about Isoray's future expectations, including: the advantages of our products and their delivery systems, whether interest in and use of our products will increase or continue, the perception by patients of quality of life outcomes compared to other treatment options, and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Isoray, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as physician acceptance, training and use of our products, market acceptance and recognition of our products, our ability to successfully manufacture, market and sell our products, our ability to manufacture our products in sufficient quantities to meet demand within required delivery time periods while meeting our quality control standards, our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights, whether additional studies are released that support the conclusions of past studies, whether ongoing patient results with our products are favorable and in line with the conclusions of clinical studies and initial patient results, patient results achieved when our products are used for the treatment of cancers and malignant diseases, successful completion of future research and development activities, whether we, our distributors and our customers will successfully obtain and maintain all required regulatory approvals and licenses to market, sell and use our products in its various forms, continued compliance with ISO standards, the success of our sales and marketing efforts, changes in reimbursement rates, the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes, changes in laws and regulations applicable to our products, the scheduling of physicians who either delay or do not schedule patients in periods anticipated, the use of competitors' products in lieu of our products, less favorable reimbursement rates than anticipated for each of our products, and other risks detailed from time to time in Isoray's reports filed with the SEC. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

