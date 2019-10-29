Pluralsight Announces Next Phase of International Expansion with Focus on APAC

/EIN News/ -- Mike Featherstone Appointed Managing Director of ANZ/APAC



SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced plans to expand its footprint and operations in Australia to accelerate growth and provide a stepping stone for further expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. To support its investment in Australia and the region, Pluralsight has appointed Mike Featherstone as Managing Director of ANZ/APAC.

Pluralsight plans to more than double the existing team in Australia over the next three years, hiring over 50 new team members across a variety of roles, including sales, customer support, marketing, and operations. In addition, the company has signed a lease on new office space in Australia Square in the heart of Sydney’s central business district. With these investments, Pluralsight will bring over $30 million to Australia’s economy over the next three years.

“We have an incredible team on the ground in Australia and Singapore partnering with leading companies across all sectors to provide them with the fastest path to developing the technology skills needed to achieve their business goals. With our foundation solidified, it’s time to accelerate growth in Australia and beyond, and we are excited to have Mike at the helm to lead our expansion efforts, ” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “Mike brings a wealth of global experience and an outstanding track record for leading and transforming the Pluralsight business with energy and passion. I’m excited to see his positive influence take shape in the region with the Pluralsight team, our partners and our customers.”

Featherstone has over 15 years of global experience ranging from his time at Goldman Sachs, Barclays Bank, and Laureate International Universities. He joined Pluralsight four years ago and most recently spent almost two years as Pluralsight’s head of EMEA operations in Dublin, Ireland where he led Pluralsight’s expansion and growth in the region.

“It’s been a privilege to be with Pluralsight for as long as I have and experience first hand such incredible growth, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to sit front row and center for the next phase of our growth as we embark on our expansion in the region,” said Featherstone. “Our teams across the globe are on the frontlines every day, partnering with technology leaders and learners to close their skills gaps and execute on their tech-driven futures. With the constant pressure to keep up with the rapid pace of change in technology, there are never-ending pockets of talent shortages across the world, so the time is ripe to continue our international expansion and help companies of all shapes and sizes navigate this complexity with Pluralsight.”

Featherstone’s previous experience and learnings leading Pluralsight’s EMEA expansion and his deep knowledge of the business across multiple markets make him the ideal candidate to lead Pluralsight’s next phase of international growth. Featherstone recently relocated from Dublin to Sydney to assume his new leadership role in the region.

“We have enjoyed working with Utah-based Pluralsight on their expansion plans for APAC and are excited that they have chosen to begin their next phase of international growth in Australia. We know that Pluralsight’s platform will help Australians continue to develop the necessary skills we need to grow even more competitive in this increasingly digital economy,” said Nicola Watkinson, Australian Trade and Investment Commission’s General Manager for The Americas.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Ben Veghte

Director, Communications

ben-veghte@pluralsight.com



