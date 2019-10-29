Vodafone Business and América Móvil Announce Internet of Things Partnership

Collaboration makes it easier for customers to deploy Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across regions, providing seamless coverage and service support for customers globally

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vodafone Business and América Móvil, two of the world's leading Internet of Things (IoT) service providers, announced today an IoT partnership, that makes it easier than ever for customers to connect devices globally.



The agreement will make it simpler and more efficient for IoT customers of both companies to deploy international IoT solutions by combining their respective IoT platforms and their expertise in IoT connectivity and services. It means Vodafone Business customers will be able to connect IoT devices across Latin America; and América Móvil IoT clients will have access to one of the largest global networks via Vodafone.

The combination of the two companies’ capabilities will help customers increase the pace of digitalisation by simplifying access to the global opportunities that IoT brings. Customers will also be able to rely on the local knowledge and expertise of each partner to comply with local regulations.

“We are proud to be partnering with América Móvil,” said Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business. “With this agreement we further extend our IoT global footprint by partnering with one of Latin America’s strongest players. América Móvil´s coverage and expertise across Latin America will help us support our global customers in a part of the world where we have seen a surge in IoT adoption.”

"In América Móvil we believe in win-win partnerships that benefit our customers. We are excited about the partnership with Vodafone Business that provides our joint customers with the best user experience of two leading technology providers," said Marco Quatorze, América Móvil Value Added Service's Director.

According to the Vodafone Business IoT Barometer the number of companies using IoT globally has grown to over a third (34%) and 95% of adopters worldwide have seen measurable benefits from their IoT projects. A recent IDC study forecasts that the Latin America region will see the fastest IoT spending growth.

Vodafone is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and is recognised as a global leader in IoT by top tier industry analyst firms. Vodafone's IoT platform today connects more than 88.9 million devices worldwide. IoT services help customers operate more efficiently, save energy and reduce their GHG emissions. In 2018, Vodafone’s customers saved 2.9 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) for every tonne it generated in its own operations.

América Móvil is one of the largest integrated telecommunications services to provide value added services and enhanced communications solutions to 362 million access lines in 25 countries in Americas and Europe.

*Vodafone IoT Barometer Data

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world’s leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 42 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 June 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 640 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com .

About América Móvil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the development of a world-class integrated telecommunications platform, we offer our customers a portfolio of value added services and enhanced communications solutions, in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe. At September 30th, 2019, the company had 363 million access lines, including 278.7 million wireless subscribers and 84.3 million fixed revenue generating units (fixed lines, broadband accesses and PayTV). More at www.americamovil.com.

For further information:

Vodafone Business Media Relations

www.vodafone.com/media/contact



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.