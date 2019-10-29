Ceapro Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. and European Patent for Flagship Product, Avenanthramides

Ceapro is the sole company in the world producing the only commercially-available natural avenanthramide product extracted and purified from oats

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc . (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that the European and U.S. Patent and Trademark Offices have issued the Company European Patent No. 2411527 and U.S. Patent No. 10,334,869 entitled, “Method For Increasing Concentration of Avenanthramides in Oats,” related to the production of its value-driver product, avenanthramides, utilizing a malting technology in-licensed from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.



Ceapro's flagship product, avenanthramides, is a group of phenolic alkaloids compounds uniquely found in oats and produced using a proprietary patented process. These natural compounds contain more than 20 different forms of avenanthramides, working together synergistically to provide the desired anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits in humans and animals. Avenanthramides are used in best-selling personal care brands providing relief from a host of skin conditions, such as eczema, allergic rash, chicken pox and insect bites. Recent data obtained from human clinical studies in exercise induced inflammation also confirm their anti-inflammatory properties when added to food and their potential use as nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

“Availability and quality of raw material are of the utmost importance for a natural product-based company like us. While this unique technology certainly represents an additional way to manage these risk factors related to raw material, the ability to produce higher concentrations of avenanthramides should enable the production of larger quantities of product allowing Ceapro to grow our cosmeceutical sector while starting the pilot scale production of pharmaceutical-grade powder formulations as part of our transition to nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. As avenanthramides is a main revenue-driver for the Company, we believe this provides us with a significant benefit,” commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO . “Importantly, we now have patent protection for our method of increasing concentration of avenanthramides in Canada, Europe, China, South Korea, and the U.S. with protection in these large markets until the end of March 2030.”

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit www.ceapro.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

