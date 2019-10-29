Lantern Pharma Selects Reprocell Inc. to Provide Preclinical Screening and Biomarker Discovery Services for Portfolio of Targeted Oncology Drugs

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and KEARNY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern Pharma, a clinical stage oncology biotech leveraging A.I., machine learning (ML) and genomics, announced today that it has selected Reprocell to provide preclinical screening and drug sensitivity work for its portfolio of oncology drugs.

The collaboration is designed to obtain millions of data points using panels of unique and genetically edited cell lines from various tumors. The data generated from these studies will help Lantern’s AI platform to generate the biological and genetic basis for drug positioning and maximum drug efficacy. Lantern believes this will help bring oncology therapies to patients more efficiently and affordably than traditional R&D efforts.

These collaborative studies will help demonstrate the tremendous potential for patient stratification for cancer therapies. Following the acquisition of data on cell line panels, Reprocell and Lantern will continue to develop subsequent models including 3D, organoid, and PDX models in the drugs journey from preclinical to clinical stages.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Reprocell, a relationship we believe will fuel innovation founded on our mutual abilities to leverage highly advanced cell biology data and rapid A.I.-based machine learning to draw relevant and unique conclusions related to drug development,” said Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma. “We anticipate this collaboration resulting in a clear vision of how to leverage the initial screening of efficacy of our active compounds against a variety of tumors, and how that data can inform personalized treatment decisions for patients.”

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. Lantern leverages advances in machine learning, genomics and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary AI platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern’s focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Lantern seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to deliver cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Lantern’s current therapy product pipeline consists of three drugs, two in clinical stages and one in preclinical, all focusing on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. Lantern believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule-based therapies. These drugs can be targeted to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, thereby achieving better outcomes. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lanternpharma.com or view company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Reprocell

Reprocell Inc was Established in 2003 by preeminent Japanese university researchers, and quickly became the leading stem cell research company in Japan. Soon thereafter, REPROCELL products were employed by Professor Shinya Yamanaka (Nobel Laureate, 2012) during his pioneering research on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies at Kyoto University. The company was listed on the Japan JASDAQ / Growth stock market in 2013.

Contact:

Kyle Evans

FischTank Marketing and PR

e: lantern@fischtankpr.com

p: 646-699-1414

CAUTION: Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Lantern Pharma’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Lantern Pharma has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “looks,” “expects,” “seeks,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “strategy,” “potential,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “suggest,” and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Lantern Pharma’s need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the risk that Lantern Pharma’s A.I.-based machine learning algorithms may not be successful in drawing relevant and unique conclusions related to drug development; and the risks that Lantern Pharma’s drug candidates may experience delays or difficulties in commencing or completing clinical studies, may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or may not be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. In addition to the risks described above, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Lantern Pharma’s results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Lantern Pharma undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



