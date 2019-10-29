KnowBe4 Launches Initiative to Strengthen Organizational Security Culture

Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment and Security Culture Survey Now Available

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today introduced two new assessment capabilities – the Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment and the Security Culture Survey.

Social engineering attacks continue to be the leading cause of compromised networks and data breaches. Organizations of all sizes are susceptible to these attacks and are vulnerable to social engineering schemes such as phishing, spear phishing, and ransomware attacks because employees continue to be the weakest link in their network security. To combat this, the Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment aims to assess users’ susceptibility to cyberattacks, and more specifically, their susceptibility to the cybersecurity needs of each organization. The Security Culture Survey measures the sentiments of an organization’s users towards security within their organization.

“The Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment and Security Culture Survey are intended to assist security professionals in measuring their end users’ level of awareness when it comes to security knowledge and the overall security culture of the organization,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “When assessing the overall security of an organization, it’s critical to establish a baseline so they know where they’re starting and to gauge what the ultimate goal should be for the organization. These assessments provide measurable means to show improvement over time, greater insight into an organization’s security posture and the potential for a more customized training program based on the user proficiency levels.”

The assessment and survey can be used to monitor over time how successful a security awareness training program increases users’ security knowledge and sentiment toward a security-aware culture.

This will help security pros measure what users know and how much they care when it comes to applying awareness training, so they can continue to manage and build a mature security awareness program.

The Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment and Security Culture Survey are available to current KnowBe4 customers at no charge. For more information on assessments, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/assessments.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 28,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.