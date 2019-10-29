South America’s Gtd Increases Capacity with Infinera’s Optical Transport Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Gtd, a Chilean multi-service telecommunications provider in South America, has deployed Infinera solutions to significantly increase capacity across its terrestrial network in Chile and its subsea networks for “Prat,” a submarine optical fiber project that will provide high-quality internet for Gtd’s national territory in Chile. Gtd selected Infinera for its nationwide network to deliver resilient, secure, and high-capacity communications services to meet the needs of wholesale, enterprise, and residential customers.



The Chilean company operates subsea and terrestrial internet networks throughout Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Spain, providing high connectivity, seven data centers, and fixed/mobile phone services to enterprise and residential customers. By deploying Infinera’s 7300 Multi-haul Transport Platform , mTera Universal Transport Platform, and Transcend software-defined networking (SDN) solution, Gtd is able to offer highly flexible solutions to its existing customers, creating a more efficient network that is SDN-ready, highly scalable, and resilient for local and regional end-user services, including data center interconnect, private cloud, and high-speed internet access.

Gtd’s new subsea optical fiber cable will allow the creation of a digital connectivity ring that will prepare Chile for the arrival of technological investments and position the country as a gateway to other countries in South America. The subsea network deployment doubles the internet speed currently available to Chile, connecting 12 cities and making Gtd’s network an ideal alternative in the market. Gtd’s new optical network, based on Infinera’s solutions, is designed to support 99.999% reliability and improve uptime for Gtd’s customers.

“Deploying Infinera enabled us to make significant upgrades in our metro and long-haul fiber networks, bringing much-needed broadband services to users across Chile and South America,” said Fernando Gana Barroilhet, Chief of Infrastructure Strategy at Gtd. “Infinera’s robust solutions increase our capacity and enable us to seamlessly scale our network to help us broaden our addressable market with high-performance services and set us on the right path for future services and applications.”

Infinera worked closely with its local partner Raylex to offer a best-in-class solution to fit Gtd’s needs.

“We are pleased to work closely with Gtd and Raylex to meet Gtd’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality communications,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s combined solutions enhance Gtd’s national network and deliver the capacity, resiliency, and security required to achieve Gtd’s network goals.”

Infinera’s optical networking solutions will be featured this week at Futurecom 2019 at São Paulo Expo in Brazil.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the resiliency, security and capacity benefits provided by deploying Infinera solutions. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 29, 2019 as filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, as well subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Ted Moreau

Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205

tmoreau@infinera.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.