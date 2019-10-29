World Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of +7.25% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market: Analysis By Equipment Type, By Switchgear Type, By voltage Type, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market by Value is Projected to Display a Growth Represented by a CAGR of Over 7.25% During 2019-2024



The Global Transmission and Distribution Equipment market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Transmission and Distribution Equipment market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Market Insights

Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the power supply demand, backed with burgeoning demand of electrical products like switchgear and transformers in order to transmit high voltages over a long distance.

Power generation capacity is rising globally to meet the increasing demand of growing population and emerging industrialization in various parts of the world. This rapid growth in power sector has led to large number of installations of power plants which is propelling the market.



Transmission & Distribution Equipment market is anticipated to lift on account of growing electricity demand and backed with rapid urbanization and industrial activities in developing countries. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the installation of power plants under power projects.



Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Equipment Type - Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others

By Voltage Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Equipment Type - Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others

By Voltage Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Equipment Type - Switchgears, Transformers, Meters, Inductors & Capacitors, Others

By Voltage Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Company Analysis - Schneider Electric, SIEMENS, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Eaton Corporation PLC, BHEL, China XD Group, TBEA, Fuji Electric

7. Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Size: By Value (2014-2018)

7.2 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Size: By Value (2019-2024)

7.3 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Overview

7.4 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: By Equipment Type (Switchgears, transformers, meters, inductors & capacitors, others), By Value (2014-2024)

7.4.1 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market, By Equipment Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.4.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market- By Equipment type

7.5 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market, By Switchgears Type (Circuit Breaker, Relays, Switches, Fuses, Instrument Transformers, Others, By Value (2014-2024)

7.6 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: By Voltage Type (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Value (2014-2024)

7.6.1 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market, By Voltage Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.6.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: By Voltage type

7.7 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: By Regional Analysis

7.7.1 Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market : By Regional Market Share (%) (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.7.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: By Region



8. Americas Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: An Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: An Analysis



11. Rest of the World - Middle East & Africa Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market: An Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Schneider Electric

12.2 SIEMENS

12.3 GE

12.4 Mitsubishi Electric

12.5 ABB

12.6 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.7 BHEL

12.8 China XD Group

12.9 TBEA

12.10 Fuji Electric



